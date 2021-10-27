Opposition party to fight next Australia election on climate

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROD McGUIRK
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s opposition party said on Wednesday a looming election will be fought on greenhouse gas reduction targets as Prime Minister Scott Morrison comes under criticism from scientists over the modest goals he will take to a U.N. climate summit.

Morrison has been left no room to move on Australia’s 2030 reduction target under a deal struck this week with his conservative government’s rural-based junior coalition partner, the Nationals party.

The Nationals have agreed to support the ruling Liberal Party’s target of net zero emissions by 2050 in return for Australia sticking to its 6-year-old target of reducing emissions by only 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by the end of the decade.

The Nationals, once a farmers’ party that has increasingly become an advocate for fossil fuel industries, has exerted its influence on Morrison as U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres lamented that a “leadership gap” was undermining the world’s efforts to curb global warming.

The center-left opposition Labor Party’s spokesman on climate change and energy, Chris Bowen, said competing climate policies would become a battle line at the next election, which is due by May.

“There will be a contest on climate at the next election,” Bowen told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“Scott Morrison has sort of for weeks said we might try and get bipartisanship. Clearly, he doesn’t have any policy which is going to attract bipartisanship,” Bowen added.

Morrison said the next election would provide “a clear choice on who do people trust with the right economic plan” to achieve net zero.

Morrison said he will take to the summit known as COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, projections that Australia will reduce its emissions by 35% by 2030, exceeding his government’s modest targets.

Climate scientists point out that this reduction would be achieved almost entirely by Australian state and territory governments that have committed to their own net zero targets.

Australia is one of the world’s largest exporters of coal and liquified natural gas. Those exports would continue under a plan outlined by Morrison that would protect jobs and achieve net zero through technology without making polluters pay.

Lesley Hughes, an Australian academic and former lead author of the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change assessment reports in 2007 and 2015, described Australia’s 2030 ambitions as “one of the weakest targets in the developed world.”

“Frankly, if this wasn’t such a serious matter for all life on earth, I would say it’s a joke,” Hughes said, referring to Morrison’s net zero plan.

“The government’s had eight years to come up with a plan, yet nothing in the plan indicates a serious move to transition away from the fossil fuels that got us into this problem in the first place,” she added.

Since the conservative coalition was first elected in 2013, the government’s policies had been to delay action on climate change, she said.

Morrison was a Cabinet minister in 2014 when a newly elected government repealed Australia’s 2-year-old carbon tax. Government climate policies since have rejected any measures that would make polluters pay for their emissions.

Morrison’s government was narrowly reelected in 2019 with strong voter support from coal-rich Queensland state.

Morrison had gone to the election with the 2030 reduction target it had adopted in 2015 at the Paris climate summit. Labor had promised a 45% target, which the government argued would wreck the economy.

The government also rejected Labor’s longer-term target which is now bilaterally endorsed: net zero by 2050.

The Australian Election Study, which has surveyed voters after every election since 1987, found voter concern about the environment was at its greatest during the 2019 poll.

Labor wants to see what decisions are made in Glasgow before announcing its new 2030 targets.

The government has yet to release the modeling upon which its net zero plan is based.

Ian McAllister, an Australian National University political scientist who co-authored the Australian Election Study report on the last election, said the environment was gaining importance as an election issue.

“Bowen is probably right in the sense that there is a pent-up demand for action on climate change,” McAllister said.

“The coalition has always had a consistent advantage on economic management over Labor. So if the issue is cast as one of how do we economically manage this transition to sustainable resources, then the coalition is going to get an advantage,” he said.

“If it is seen to be principally non-economic, then I would have thought Labor’s in with a good chance of winning that issue,” he added.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US, China, Russia join Asia summit amid regional disputes

    President Joe Biden and China’s Premier Li Keqiang will join an annual summit of 18 Asia-Pacific nations by video Wednesday in a region where the world powers have dueled over trade, Taiwan, democracy, human rights and Beijing’s increasingly assertive actions in disputed territories. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also speak at the East Asia Summit, a wide-ranging forum on political, security and economic issues organized by the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The World Health Organization is expected to brief the leaders on the pandemic, which has set back the economies of the 18 countries representing more than half of the world’s population and accounting for over 60% of global GDP.

  • EU's Northern Ireland proposals don't go far enough, UK's Frost says

    British Brexit minister David Frost said on Monday that the European Union's proposals to solve the problem of trade involving Northern Ireland did not go far enough and significant gaps remained between the two sides. The two sides are in negotiations to find a common solution to issues with the part of a Brexit deal that governs trade between Britain, British province Northern Ireland, and EU member Ireland. Earlier this month, the European Union presented proposals to fix those issues.

  • Sudan coup: Why the army is gambling with the future

    The generals fear they are at risk if civilian rule demands accountability, argues Alex de Waal.

  • “Buy it when you see it.” Retailers dread holiday shortages

    The Perfect Pigg, a gift shop owned by Ginger Pigg, is the go-to place for residents of Cumming, Georgia, to pick up gift items like kids toys and home goods. Because of bottlenecks in the global supply chain, many stores like Pigg’s are scrambling to try to get all the inventory they can ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season. “I’m a little stressed,” said Pigg, who has about 60% of the Christmas inventory she usually has at this time.

  • Clamorous students participate in government — by suing it

    Students in Rhode Island are asking a federal appeals court to affirm that all public school students have a constitutional right to a civics education, saying that they aren't taught how to meaningfully participate in a democratic and civil society and that the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was a symptom of such ignorance. Students nationwide need to know how to participate in the political process, effectively exercise their constitutional rights and learn skills like media literacy to distinguish accurate from false information, their lawyers argue.

  • Biden lays into Trump while campaigning for Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

    The president tied the Republican gubernatorial challenger, Glenn Youngkin, to Trump during an event in Arlington.

  • Trudeau roils Canada's oil patch naming Greenpeace activist as climate chief

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday sparked concern in the country's oil patch and hope among green advocates when he named two men with strong environmental records to lead his government's fight against climate change. Steven Guilbeault was named environment and climate change minister as part of a major Cabinet shuffle following September's vote https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadas-trudeau-may-cling-power-election-looks-unlikely-secure-majority-2021-09-20, which handed Trudeau a third victory since 2015, albeit with a minority in the House of Commons. Jonathan Wilkinson, who spent two decades in the green tech sector and then served as predecessor to Guilbeault for two years, took over as minister of natural resources.

  • Climate change: UN emissions gap report a 'thundering wake-up call'

    Current carbon-cutting plans from nations would lead the world to climate catastrophe, says the UN.

  • CEO Secrets: Rich Lesser of BCG shares his advice

    Rich Lesser, global chair of Boston Consulting Group, shares his business advice for CEO Secrets.

  • Climate change: Four things you can do about your carbon footprint

    Small changes to our lifestyles and choices could limit our personal carbon footprint.

  • The African tech firm hoping to power space missions

    Hypernova hopes that its thruster technology will be adopted on thousands of future small satellites.

  • EU laws in Northern Ireland ‘can be ditched in favour of international rules’

    European laws in Northern Ireland could be slashed and replaced with international rules in a new-look Brexit agreement for the province, Lord Frost has told peers.

  • Soldier admits role in killing of Burkina's revolutionary leader

    A former army private admitted at a trial on Tuesday that he had helped transport a hit squad to assassinate Burkina Faso's revolutionary leader, Thomas Sankara, 34 years ago.

  • Family: Deputy's conviction for killing is 'partial justice'

    The family of a mentally ill man who died in a California police shooting received only partial justice after jurors convicted a sheriff's deputy of assault with a gun but deadlocked on a charge of voluntary manslaughter, their attorney said. “We received a piece, a part of justice, partial justice," said Adante Pointer, the family’s attorney, who told the Bay Area News Group that it was “a big step" but added: “the fight isn't over." Hall shot Arboleda nine times following a slow-speed chase in Danville, a wealthy San Francisco suburb.

  • Democratic Lawmaker Tells 'Cheap Mistress' Trump What Republicans Say Behind His Back

    Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York tried to goad the former president in an MSNBC interview.

  • Longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin describes sexual assault by US senator

    Revelation of incident ‘buried’ by Abedin contained in new memoir Both/And, to be published next weekUS politics – live coverage Huma Abedin pictured in 2016. Abedin does not name the senator, their party or give any other clues as to his identity. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters Huma Abedin, a longtime close aide to Hillary Clinton, has written in a new book that she was sexually assaulted by a US senator, an incident she “buried” until allegations against the supreme court justice Brett Kavan

  • GOP members lash out at Rolling Stone report linking them to Jan. 6 planning

    A number of Republican members of Congress named in a Rolling Stone report as being involved in planning the details of rallies and electoral certification objection on the day of Jan. 6 ahead of the riot at the U.S. Capitol building, either personally or through top staff members, are pushing back on or outright refuting the story.

  • Capitol-riot defendant calls for Trump to be 'ostracized from any political future' and says January 6 was a 'disgrace'

    A judge barred Thomas Sibick, who is accused of assaulting a police officer, from using social media or watching any political programs on TV.

  • James Carville: ‘I hate guys like Glenn Youngkin’

    Former Bill Clinton campaign manager and Democratic strategist James Carville sent a tartly worded fundraising email to supporters of former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Monday, telling them, “I hate guys like Glenn Youngkin.”

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses Declaration of Independence to Defend Violent Capitol Riot

    "Jan. 6 was just a riot," Greene said of the violent insurrection that left five dead and dozens injured