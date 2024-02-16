Opposition politician Nadezhdin: 'Praying Navalny info is false'
Leading Russian opposition politician Boris Nadezhdin says he hopes that Alexei Navalny is still alive following reports of the jailed activist's death.
"I'm praying that the information will turn out to be false," Nadezhdin posted on his Telegram channel. "Alexei is one of the most talented and most courageous people in Russia that I have met," he wrote.
Navalny had expressed support from his penal colony for Nadezhdin's candidacy for the presidential elections on March 17. His team called on Russians to add their signatures to Nadezhdin's campaign.
The candidacy has been rejected by the electoral commission, even though Nadezhdin's team claimed that they had collected many more than the number needed. The commission cast doubt on the signatures.