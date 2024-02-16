Opposition politician Nadezhdin: 'Praying Navalny info is false'

Flowers are left next to a picture of leading Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, outside the Russian Embassy in London, after he was announced dead in prison in Russia. Leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny has died in prison on Friday at the age of 47. Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Leading Russian opposition politician Boris Nadezhdin says he hopes that Alexei Navalny is still alive following reports of the jailed activist's death.

"I'm praying that the information will turn out to be false," Nadezhdin posted on his Telegram channel. "Alexei is one of the most talented and most courageous people in Russia that I have met," he wrote.

Navalny had expressed support from his penal colony for Nadezhdin's candidacy for the presidential elections on March 17. His team called on Russians to add their signatures to Nadezhdin's campaign.

The candidacy has been rejected by the electoral commission, even though Nadezhdin's team claimed that they had collected many more than the number needed. The commission cast doubt on the signatures.