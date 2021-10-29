Opposition to Sudan military coup grows
Sudan's Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the country's government and sparked angry street protests
Chinese youngsters limited in their ability to travel due to coronavirus restrictions have come up with creative ways of pretending they're somewhere else.
The items, worth an estimated $15 million, were handed over during a ceremony at the Indian Consulate in New York City. The centerpiece is a bronze Shiva Nataraja valued at $4 million, authorities said.
Both Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. had rare earnings disappointments on Thursday, which may lead investors to look at another area for big holiday returns.
The paper said it printed Trump’s falsehoods without any kind of fact check because it trusts readers “to make up their own minds about his statement.”
This ruling could change the course of future firearm rights litigation. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty ImagesThe stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of the plaintiffs, which include a National Rifle Association affiliat
Fox NewsDuring a fiery Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) at one point defended parents throwing up Nazi salutes at school board meetings.Cruz, along with other Republicans, lambasted Attorney General Merrick Garland for directing the Justice Department this month to investigate the rise in violent threats against educators. That rise has coincided with right-wing media fueling fury over mask mandates and so-called critical race theory.Referencing a letter writ
Donald Trump Jr. claimed he "waited in breadlines" in Czechoslovakia in the 1980s.
"As Fox News knows, the election wasn’t stolen and January 6 was not a 'false flag,'” says Republican congresswoman
Biden released a social spending plan half the size of the original package. Paid leave and free community college are gone, among others.
This week, House Representative John B. Larson, chairman of the House Ways and Means subcommittee on Social Security and major advocate of the enhanced Child Tax Credit, presented a revised Social...
"I'm supporting basically that everyone should pay their fair share," Manchin said, allowing wiggle room. He represents a state with no billionaires.
Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino dropped a real whopper this week.
The conservative pundit ripped her one-time "uncle" in a blistering message to the media.
A House Democrat proposal to reform Social Security is being reintroduced to Congress. The new version of the bill, dubbed Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust, is now aimed at drawing more support...
Jeffrey Clark is due to field questions Friday.
Oregon Democrat Rep. Peter DeFazio, who is chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, uttered profanities during a heated debate Wednesday on airline-enforced vaccine mandates.
The attorney general thinks that he’s above the law and that Donald Trump was “overthrown.” At what point do Republicans see a liability? [Opinion]
India criticized China on Wednesday for passing a new land boundary law which it said could impact the two countries’ long-running border dispute. Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India expects that China will avoid taking actions under the new law that could unilaterally alter the situation in India-China border areas. It stipulates that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China are sacred and inviolable.
The sum is far less than many Democrats wanted to spend to provide new social benefits for Americans, including new child tax credits.
“We've given people lots and lots of time to come along voluntarily. Now we're saying that we have the right to save New York to ensure the safety of our employees, the safety of our people," the mayor said.