Oprah confirms neither the Queen or Prince Phillip raised concerns about baby Archie having ‘dark’ skin

Blue Telusma
·5 min read
Many on social media have speculated it was Prince William who made the comments but both Meghan and Harry refuse to name names

If you’re wondering who voiced concerns to Prince Harry about how dark his child with Meghan Markle might be, this morning Oprah Winfrey confirmed that it definitely was not the Queen or Prince Phillip.

Perhaps one of the most explosive revelations to come out of Winfrey’s long-anticipated sit down with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Sunday was that while Markle was pregnant a member of the royal family once voiced concerns to Harry about how dark their unborn baby Archie’s skin might be.

Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip thegrio.com
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Lord Vestey are seen during the Royal Procession on day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2017 in Ascot, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)

There were several “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born,” Markle shared during Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, and the visibly stunned talk show legend could barely contain her dismay, responding, “What?!”

“That was relayed to me from Harry. Those were conversations that family had with him,” Markle added, ultimately declining to reveal who was involved in those conversations because “that would be very damaging to them.”

The expecting mother also recalled how the hurtful statements were made around the same time that she and her husband were informed Archie wouldn’t have security or an official title.

Later in the interview when Prince Harry joined them for the TV special, Winfrey once again asked who made the problematic remarks.

“That conversation, I am never going to share,” Harry said, echoing his wife’s sentiments. “At the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked.”

When the undeterred 67-year-old gently pushed to see if he could at the very least share the questions that were posed during the conversation, Harry once more declined, saying “I’m not comfortable with sharing that.”

“But it was right at the beginning,” he added. “What will the kids look like? That was at the beginning when she wasn’t going to get security, when my family suggested that she might continue acting (because there wasn’t going to be money for her).”

Not surprisingly this moment sparked a guessing game all over social media last night and made headlines across the globe.

Monday, when Winfrey spoke with CBS This Morning co-anchor Gayle King about her interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex she not only shared several unseen clips but also gave more insight into what she was able to determine about the identity of the royal who brought up Archie’s complexion.

“He did not share the identity with me, but he wanted to make sure I knew and if I had the opportunity to share it that it was not his grandmother [Queen Elizabeth] nor his grandfather [Prince Philip] that were a part of those conversations,” Oprah shared.

In fact, in one new clip, Harry reveals that even his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, can at times be manipulated within “the Institution” that is the royal family.

He specifically recalled a time in January 2020, when the queen had invited the couple to join her at Sandringham despite the announcement that they were stepping down as senior members of the family. But Harry says a member of the queen’s staff later rescinded the invitation, making claims his grandmother was suddenly too busy to meet with them.

“So I rang her, and that night I said, ‘I was thinking about coming anyway, but I hear you’re busy,'” Harry recalled of speaking to the queen. “She said, ‘Yes, there’s something in my diary that I didn’t know.’ I I said, ‘Well, what about the rest of the week?’ She says, ‘That’s busy now, as well.’ OK. I didn’t want to push because I knew what was going on.”

