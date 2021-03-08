Oprah targeted by bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory after Harry and Meghan interview broadcast

Oliver O'Connell
·2 min read
QAnon conspiracy theorists claim Oprah was wearing an ankle monitor under her boot (Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese v)
While Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made compelling viewing and provoked a flurry of reaction around the world, QAnon conspiracy theorists had their own unique take.

They believe that Oprah was wearing an ankle monitor underneath the leather boots she wore when she sat down with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

As the rest of the world reacted to the accusations of racism, contemplations of suicide, and royal rifts, supporters of QAnon began to debate what they believed was the object they claimed to see inside Oprah’s boot.

The belief that it was an ankle monitor following her secret arrest was posted on Telegram, Twitter, and Gab among other social media sites.

It originates from the QAnon theory that powerful celebrities are part of a child sex trafficking ring and that many of them have been arrested and are confined to their homes.

Meghan and Harry Oprah interview - Live: Follow for the latest updates

The conspiracy’s connection with Oprah first arose in April 2020 after a video showing her cooking at home during the lockdown allegedly also showed a hidden monitor strapped to her ankle.

When the claim arose again on Sunday night, some disputed that the alleged lump in Oprah’s boot was a microphone pack, though this was denied by other conspiracy theorists.

They pointed to Oprah allegedly keeping her feet hidden behind a table for some of the interview, and for wearing clothes that covered her head to toe.

Stills from footage of the interview appear to show a simple fold in the leather of her boot.

There has been no comment from Ms Winfrey relating to the bizarre allegation, but in response to the theory last year, she tweeted: “Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.”

Other notable people who QAnon believers have said have been seen wearing ankle monitors include Ellen Degeneres in 2020; Hillary Clinton after she hurt her foot in 2017 and had to wear a foot brace; and Joe Biden when he fractured his foot playing with his dog in December 2020 and also had to wear a brace.

QAnon followers believe that a cabal of prominent Democrats and Hollywood celebrities will be arrested and executed fulfilling a prophecy called “the storm”. The ankle monitors are believed to herald that the process is beginning.

While the storm has been predicted to occur on several occasions, much like Donald Trump’s 4 March inauguration, another popular belief among QAnon supporters, it has not happened.

