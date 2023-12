Oprah Winfrey showed off her slimmed-down figure in a vibrant purple gown at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Color Purple." The cast dazzled on the red carpet but all eyes were on Winfrey. She says she lost the weight the old-fashioned way with diet and exercise. “I've gotta do this on my own, 'cause if I take the drug, that's the easy way out,” she says.

