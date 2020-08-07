Oprah Winfrey is putting up 26 billboards calling for arrests in Breonna Taylor case

Oprah Winfrey is continuing to "cry for justice" for Breonna Taylor.

Winfrey is putting up 26 billboards around Louisville, Kentucky, which call for the police involved in Taylor's killing to be arrested and charged, Variety and WLKY report. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was fatally shot by police who were executing a no-knock warrant at her Louisville apartment in March. Her boyfriend has said he fired a shot because he thought they were intruders.

O, The Oprah Magazine recently announced it was featuring Taylor on its cover, marking the first time that Winfrey herself wasn't on the cover of the magazine. The billboards put up around Louisville feature the same image used for the cover, as well as Winfrey's quote that "if you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it."

When the cover of O was announced, Winfrey penned an article saying Taylor was "just like me" and decried the fact that the police involved in her death have not faced charges.

"We can't be silent," Winfrey wrote. "We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice."

