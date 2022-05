POPSUGAR

Oprah Winfrey may be one of the most well-known celebrities in the world, but that hasn't shielded the mogul and billionaire from experiencing some of the most common problems that permeate the healthcare system today, including misdiagnosis. Ahead of the release of "The Color of Care," a documentary produced by Winfrey centered around the racial inequities in the health system, Winfrey opened up about her own healthcare challenges.