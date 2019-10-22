Oprah Winfrey sends new iPhone to student after making fun of his cracked screen originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

One Morehouse student now has a brand new iPhone -- thanks to Oprah Winfrey.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, it all started when Morehouse college student Olufemi Yessoufou asked Winfrey to take a selfie with him and his friends.

During the exchange, which happened after Winfrey visited the campus earlier this month, she poked fun at Olu's phone, which was cracked.

(MORE: Why Oprah Winfrey never got married or had kids)

“Hey, that’s me with your cracked phone!” Winfrey says in the captured video, which now has 2.8 million views.

In Yessoufou's post of the video, he adds the caption, “She played me.”

However, on Friday, Yessoufou had some good news to share.

In a tweet, Olu posted a photo of a new iPhone with the caption, "Oprah bought me a new phone! Thank you @Oprah."

(MORE: Oprah Winfrey donates $13 million to Morehouse College)

Olu's photo also included Winfrey's sweet message.

“Dear Olufemi, We can’t have you out here viewing the world thru a cracked screen or a cracked cover,” the note read. “The new camera you’re gonna love for sure!”