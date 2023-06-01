OPS honors Barr's service with award

Jun. 1—Tonya Barr, school/juvenile court liaison, was honored by Owensboro Public Schools on May 25 with the Community Pillar of Support award for her work with the district's students.

"I was surprised and I really didn't expect it. But I feel very honored," she said. "I don't really see myself as a pillar, I just want students and families to be successful and live the 'American Dream.' "

Barr's position was created last July and part of her duties include attending juvenile court for criminal charges and detention hearings and for truancy and education neglect.

"Other times I'm housed at the (Kirtley Judicial Annex) where I'm available to attorneys, court staff and judges," she said. "If it's a week that I don't have court, I will meet with students, staff and families."

For the 2022-23 academic year, Barr said 263 students within OPS and Daviess County Public Schools have been involved with court; there have been 147 truancy hearings; and there are 30 families in the Check & Connect program.

"We have to hold students and parents accountable, and with that comes student success," she said. "There was a 3% increase in attendance from last year for OPS and it's similar with DCPS."

Before working with the school districts, Barr was involved with juvenile court as a case manager for an alternative school.

"I've been involved in juvenile justice for 30 years," she said. "My favorite part about this job is being able to tell a judge that a student hasn't missed a day of school, they have no behavior problems and they're making good grades."