OPS proposing weapon detectors

Mar. 8—The Owensboro Public Schools board, at its Thursday luncheon, will discuss the installation of weapons detection systems at its middle and high schools.

The proposed purchase of the weapons detection systems comes a day after an Owensboro Middle School student was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

However, Jared Revlett, OPS public information officer, said the board was already moving toward adding the weapon detectors.

"It looks very reactionary, but the discussions have been ongoing for months," Revlett said. "And it was going to be part of our March (23) board meeting later this month."

Revlett said it won't be metal detectors, but a system designed to specifically identify concealed weapons.

"They've been doing research for several months and visited a couple cities to see some different products," he said of school officials.

So far, the weapons systems are planned for Owensboro Innovation and Emerson academies, Owensboro Middle, Owensboro High and iMiddle schools.

In Monday's case, an Owensboro Police Department school resource officer was notified by a school administrator about a juvenile who was on OMS' campus in possession of a firearm.

A loaded gun and a knife were recovered from the juvenile, who was arrested and taken to Adair County Juvenile Detention Center.

Revlett said he wasn't sure if the weapons detector systems would be installed before the end of the school year, which is set for May 20.

"I don't necessarily have a timeline on it yet," he said. "They haven't even been purchased officially yet."

Thursday's board luncheon, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 11 a.m. at OMS.