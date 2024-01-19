OPSB schedules hearing for proposed solar energy facility in Marion County

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) will hold a public hearing about Chestnut Solar’s proposal to construct a 68 megawatt solar powered electric generation facility in Pleasant Township, in Marion County.

The hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. April 29 at Tri-Rivers Career Center, 2222 Marion Mount Gilead Road.

The purpose of the hearing is to allow residents to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facility. Testimony will be limited to five minutes per witness, and the hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the OPSB, according to a news release.

Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing and will testify in the order in which they register. If a witness wishes to supplement testimony with an exhibit, a copy of the document should be provided to the administrative law judge during the hearing.

This map shows the area in Pleasant Township where the proposed Chestnut Solar solar energy facility would be located. The yellow line shows the outline of the property. The blue and pink areas designate where solar panels will be located.

The Chestnut Solar project would consist of solar panel arrays and associated facilities occupying about 404 acres within a 512-acre project area. In addition to the solar panel arrays, the facility would include electrical collection lines, inverters, access roads, perimeter fencing and a substation.

In 2023, Marion County commissioners adopted a resolution opposing the solar project, stating “the Facility proposed in the Chestnut Solar application is incompatible with the adopted policies for development of renewable energy and farmland preservation” under terms of the amended Marion County Land Use Plan adopted by the commissioners on March 8, 2012.

The resolution further stated “that the construction and operation of the Facility would be incompatible with the general health, safety, and welfare of the residents of Marion County, and therefore would not serve the public interest, convenience, and necessity of the residents of the County.”

Additional information about the proposed solar facility is available on the OPSB website at OPSB.ohio.gov in case number 22-0988-EL-BGN.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Ohio Power Siting Board to hold hearing on proposed solar facility