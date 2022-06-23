Opsens Inc.'s (TSE:OPS) Path To Profitability

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Opsens Inc. develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The CA$228m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CA$1.2m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$6.3m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Opsens will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Opsens, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of CA$1.7m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 70% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Opsens' upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 3.5% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

