OPSO looking for detainee released without proper ankle monitor

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a detainee who was released from prison without a proper ankle monitor.

According to OPSO officials, 37-year-old Lewis Stokes posted bond on Wednesday, Nov. 15, after being arrested for domestic battery, child endangerment and assault around 7:46 p.m.

Stokes was mandated by a court order to wear the ankle monitor for 24 hours while on house arrest.

OPSO officials are asking that Stokes turn himself in to be properly fitted with the ankle monitor.

According to OPSO, say that the staff member who handled Stokes’ release has been disciplined for negligence.

