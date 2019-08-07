When Will Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT) Become Profitable?

Opthea Limited's (ASX:OPT): Opthea Limited develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. With the latest financial year loss of -AU$16.9m and a trailing-twelve month of -AU$16.8m, the AU$216m market-cap alleviates its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is OPT’s path to profitability – when will it breakeven? I’ve put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for OPT, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

See our latest analysis for Opthea

OPT is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 Biotechs analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of AU$16m in 2021. So, OPT is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, I calculated the rate at which OPT must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 91% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

ASX:OPT Past and Future Earnings, August 7th 2019 More

Given this is a high-level overview, I won’t go into details of OPT’s upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before I wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. OPT currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. OPT currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on OPT, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at OPT’s company page on Simply Wall St. I’ve also put together a list of key factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is OPT worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether OPT is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Opthea’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.