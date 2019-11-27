Optibase Ltd. Announces Third Quarter Results

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ: OBAS) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to revenues of $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Net loss attributable to Optibase Ltd shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $496,000 or $0.1 per basic and diluted share compared to net loss of $219,000 million or $0.04 per basic and diluted share for the third quarter of 2018.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 revenues totaled $12.1 million compared to revenues of $12.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Net loss attributable to Optibase Ltd Shareholders for the period was $875,000 or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2 million or $0.38 per basic and diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Weighted average shares outstanding used in the calculation for the periods were approximately 5.2 million basic and diluted shares for each period.

As of September 30, 2019, we had cash and cash equivalents of $15.8 million, and shareholders' equity of $73.5 million, compared with $13.8 million, and $73.4 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2018.

Amir Philips, Chief Executive Officer of Optibase commented on the third quarter results: "This quarter our fixed income real estate rent slightly decreased compared to the third quarter of 2018 and our net loss has increased compared to the third quarter of 2018. The increase in our net loss is mostly attributed to an increase in our Equity share in losses of associates, net, related to our investment in 300 River Holdings, LLC. For the third quarter of 2019, we generated NOI of $3.3 million representing a stability compared to the third quarter of 2018. In addition, for the third quarter of 2019, our Recurring FFO decreased to $1.1 million compared to Recurring FFO of $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in our Recurring FFO is mainly due to an increase in our Equity share in losses of associates, net, related to our investment in 300 River Holdings, LLC." Mr. Philips concluded: "We continue our work to maintain our basic parameters and to increase our financial stability as we progress through 2019."

ACCOUNTING AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

Non-GAAP Net Operating Income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is operating income, which, to calculate NOI, is adjusted to add back real estate depreciation, and amortization, general and administrative expenses and other operation expenses less gain on sale of operating properties. We use NOI internally as a performance measure and believe that NOI (when combined with the primary GAAP presentations) provides useful information to investors regarding our financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense item that are incurred at the property level.

We consider the NOI to be an appropriate supplemental non-GAAP measure to operating income because it assists management, and thereby investors, to understand the core property operations prior to depreciation and amortization expenses and general and administrative costs. In addition, because prospective buyers of real estate have different overhead structures, with varying marginal impact to overhead by acquiring real estate, we consider the NOI to be a useful measure for determining the value of a real estate asset or groups of assets.

The metric NOI should only be considered as supplemental to the metric operating income as a measure of our performance. NOI should not be used as a measure of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or make distributions. NOI should also not be used as a supplement to, or substitute for, cash flow from operating activities (computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States).

Non-GAAP Funds from operation, or FFO, is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income, which, to calculate FFO, is adjusted to add back depreciation and amortization and after adjustments for unconsolidated associates. We make certain adjustments to FFO, which it refers to as Non-GAAP recurring FFO or recurring FFO, to account for items we do not believe are representative of ongoing operating results, including transaction costs associated with acquisitions. We use FFO internally as a performance measure and we believe FFO (when combined with the primary GAAP presentations) is a useful, supplemental measure of our operating performance as it's a recognized metric used extensively by the real estate industry. We also believe that Recurring FFO is a useful, supplemental measure of our core operating performance. The company believes that financial analysts, investors and shareholders are better served by the presentation of operating results generated from its FFO and Recurring FFO measures.