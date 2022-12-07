Optimax Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OPTIMAX) Pays A RM0.012 Dividend In Just Four Days

Readers hoping to buy Optimax Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OPTIMAX) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Optimax Holdings Berhad's shares on or after the 12th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 23rd of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.012 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.024 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Optimax Holdings Berhad has a trailing yield of 3.0% on the current stock price of MYR0.805. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Optimax Holdings Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. It paid out 80% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 46% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Optimax Holdings Berhad's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 46% a year over the past five years.

Unfortunately Optimax Holdings Berhad has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Optimax Holdings Berhad? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

So if you want to do more digging on Optimax Holdings Berhad, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Optimax Holdings Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

