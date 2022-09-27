Optimism around Adore Beauty Group (ASX:ABY) delivering new earnings growth may be shrinking as stock declines 14% this past week

Adore Beauty Group Limited (ASX:ABY) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 19% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been stomach churning. Specifically, the stock price nose-dived 73% in that time. So the rise may not be much consolation. The bigger issue is whether the company can sustain the momentum in the long term.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Adore Beauty Group isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Adore Beauty Group had to report a 94% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 73% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared. Indeed, with a P/E ratio of 49.04 there is obviously some real optimism that earnings will bounce back.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Adore Beauty Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Adore Beauty Group shareholders are down 73% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 6.9%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 19% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Adore Beauty Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

