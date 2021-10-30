Optimism around Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) delivering new earnings growth may be shrinking as stock declines 6.0% this past week

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. So we wouldn't blame long term Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 13% over a half decade. In the last ninety days we've seen the share price slide 23%.

With the stock having lost 6.0% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

View our latest analysis for Brinker International

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both Brinker International's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 3.5% per year. The share price decline of 3% per year isn't as bad as the EPS decline. The relatively muted share price reaction might be because the market expects the business to turn around.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that Brinker International has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Brinker International's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Brinker International's TSR, which was a 1.3% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 39% in the last year, Brinker International shareholders lost 3.6%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 0.3% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Brinker International , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • In a market full of crazy swings, Warren Buffett's 'bargain' ideas might have the best upside

    Boring is often better. Especially at a discount.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Thursday, including two stocks taking big hits after reporting disappointing earnings this week.

  • 2 Top-Rated Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and Hold Long Term

    If there's one thing making consumers and company executives equally nervous right now, it's cyber attacks. Organizations that leave themselves exposed to malicious cybersecurity breaches can quickly lose public trust, and consumers are growing more conscious about the safety of their data.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; JMP Says ‘Buy’

    Are we running with the bulls? The three main indexes, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ, are all at or near their all-time highs. They’re experiencing a run-up after a ‘September swoon’ that reversed in early October. The key point here is not so much the market lows or highs, but the volatility it’s been experiencing in getting there. Sharp swings within a general trend make it difficult to predict the market’s short-term moves. The natural play to counter market volatility is to shore up t

  • Not FAANG but MAMAA: Jim Cramer reveals new acronym for the 5 largest tech giants

    With Facebook’s rebrand to Meta, the acronym for the five biggest American tech companies changes from FAANG to MAMAA, according to the acronym’s inventor, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer.

  • Cathie Wood's $500K Bitcoin call is already happening — how to ride the wave to half a million

    Wood's wild prediction for Tesla came true. This one could, too.

  • These Two Stocks Could 10X in 10 Years

    Immense returns can take time, but these two stocks provide exciting opportunities for patient investors.

  • Lockheed Martin Shifts Focus After Earnings Bomb

    Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) delivered mostly bad news during its third-quarter earnings release, sending investors running for the exits. The defense titan fell short of analyst expectations on sales, and warned to expect further sluggish growth in the quarters ahead. The news wasn't all bad, and Lockheed Martin has a compelling story to tell if you focus on the pipeline and the opportunities for growth in the second half of the decade.

  • China Rushes Nearly 1 Trillion Yuan Into Banks in Just Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- China is pushing almost a trillion yuan ($156 billion) of funds into the banking system in just two weeks, reinforcing a signal that it will use short-term liquidity to sustain growth rather than ease monetary policy. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityI

  • Double Your Money by 2033 on Dividends Alone from This Top Energy Stock

    Kinder Morgan's slow and steady business model is centered on creating shareholder value through dividends, not high growth. As with most dividend stocks, the success of that strategy will depend on whether the company can continue to fund and raise its payouts over time without taking away too much of the cash it requires to run its business. Let's see if Kinder Morgan fits this criterion and is worth buying today.

  • Analysts are Increasing Price Targets of Tesla and 9 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are increasing price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Increasing Price Targets of Tesla and 4 Other Stocks. New figures released by the Commerce Department in the United States reveal that the economic […]

  • 3 Disruptive Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    Investors who have observed soaring prices in technology stocks throughout history should look to these three companies for the next generation of innovation.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Are Rising

    Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS) shares are trading higher. The stock has been volatile this week following third-quarter earnings and the release of third-party test results on the performance of the company's solid-state lithium-metal battery cells. QuantumScape Thursday reported quarterly losses of 13 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 10 cents per share. "We are happy that these independent test results substantially replicate the cycling performance we repo

  • A Post-Erdogan Era Could Be Lucrative for Turkey’s Markets. How to Play It.

    Investors should keep an eye on Turkey’s market if President Erdogan departs after 18 years in power.

  • Citi CEO: Chinese economy has 'come off the boil,' deserves 'caution'

    Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, who leads the nation's third-largest bank, said in a new interview that she expects sluggish short-term growth in the Chinese economy as the country continues to bolster domestic consumption and taper its reliance on exports.

  • 10 Best Roth IRA Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Roth IRA stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Roth IRA Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Roth IRA accounts have exploded in popularity across the United States as […]

  • 7 Cryptos to Keep on Your Radar as the Market Hits an Inflection Point

    As prices for everything seem to only go in one direction (northbound), it’s only natural that much of the broader investment community’s attention has focused on cryptocurrencies. With their penchant for delivering double-digit gains — and in many cases losses — over a short time span, speculators new to cryptos have been pulled in with the allure of lifechanging riches. So it’s perhaps a bit ironic that I’ve been cautious about cryptos considering that the sector has performed very well for me

  • Missed Out on Bitcoin and Ethereum? Here's What to Buy Now

    If you've got a bad case of fear of missing out (FOMO) when it comes to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), you're not alone. True to form, the cryptocurrency market has been volatile all year, offering investors plenty of chances to buy the dip. Here are five things you can do right now to ease your crypto FOMO in a calm and collected way.

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    It's a tricky time for investors, and not just because Halloween is near. On one hand, many stocks are (still) performing well, so if you're not in the market you're just missing out. On the other hand, the indicators definitely suggest the market is ripe for a major correction.