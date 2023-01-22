Optimism around Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) delivering new earnings growth may be shrinking as stock declines 3.0% this past week

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 32% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

Since Vertiv Holdings Co has shed US$170m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

View our latest analysis for Vertiv Holdings Co

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Vertiv Holdings Co had to report a 52% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 32% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared. Indeed, with a P/E ratio of 76.09 there is obviously some real optimism that earnings will bounce back.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Vertiv Holdings Co's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Vertiv Holdings Co shareholders are down 32% for the year (even including dividends), even worse than the market loss of 10%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 5.4%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Vertiv Holdings Co (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Story continues

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here