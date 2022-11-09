Optimism on Dating Stocks Bumble, Match May Finally Be Rewarded

Subrat Patnaik
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Analysts unanimously missed the plunge in shares of Match Group Inc. and Bumble Inc. this year, and still don’t have a single sell rating on the online-dating companies. The difference is, now they have a much better chance of being proven right in their optimism.

Investors fled the stocks as a weakening economy curbed subscription revenue and the strength in the dollar cut into international sales. Analysts have raced to keep up, slashing their earnings estimates and price targets on the stock.

Bumble fell 4.5% on Wednesday, on track for its eighth straight negative session. Match fell 3.3%.

The setup now is favorable because so much of the bad news is priced in and there are early signs that businesses is stabilizing. Match, the owner of Tinder and OkCupid, last week topped quarterly revenue estimates and pledged to control costs. Bumble could do the same when it reports on Wednesday but will have a higher bar to surpass given the growth expectations embedded in the stock’s price, said Angelo Zino of CFRA Research.

“Given Bumble is viewed as a high-growth name with limited profitability, meeting Q3 numbers and providing upbeat guidance will be key,” said Zino, who began covering both stocks last month with a buy rating on Match and a hold on Bumble.

Bumble’s stock has slumped 38% for the year. Match is down 68% over the same period, making it one of the worst performing stocks in the Nasdaq 100 Index.

While investors have punished the shares, analysts don’t have a single sell rating on the duo, and nor did they at the start of the year. Match has 16 buys and 5 holds, while Bumble has 10 buys and 7 holds, according to Bloomberg data.

Revenue growth for both companies has been slowing from the rate seen during the pandemic, when homebound users spent more time on their phones, and the immediate aftermath, when the economy was buoyant.

Analysts expect Bumble’s revenue to rise by 21% this year, down from 32% last year, while they see 6.9% growth for Match, a decline from 25% in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Bumble has fared relatively better than its larger rival because Match is dealing with company-specific issues. Its Tinder unit is dealing with issues including new brand campaigns, a search for a new CEO and a “new product roadmap that includes women’s experience, Gen Z-targeted product initiatives, virtual goods & coins,” said Shweta Khajuria, an analyst at Evercore ISI.

But the pace of analyst estimate cuts has slowed, cheering some of the bulls. In fact, analysts have raised their 2022 and 2023 earnings projections for Bumble over the past month, while their revenue forecasts for Match this year have stopped going down.

“For the first time this year, numbers have stabilized (for Match),” Morgan Stanley analyst Lauren Schenk wrote in a note. It’s one of the only internet stocks where the threat of reduced guidance for next year “has largely been removed, making it one of the safer names to own into year end,” she said.

Tech Chart of the Day

Amazon.com Inc. shares have been struggling of late, with the stock dropping in nine of the past 10 trading days. The decline has the e-commerce and cloud-computing company down 47% this year, putting it on track for its biggest annual percentage drop since 2000. Recent declines for Amazon followed its results, where it projected the slowest holiday-quarter growth in its history, as well as the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, a policy that has broadly weighed on internet and technology stocks.

Top Tech Stories

  • Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said the company will cut more than 11,000 jobs in the first major round of layoffs in the social media giant’s history.

  • The world’s biggest iPhone factory will continue to be subject to Covid restrictions, after authorities in China lifted a lockdown in the district where the plant is located but said some areas were still regarded as high risk.

  • Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold at least $3.95 billion of the electric-vehicle maker’s shares just days after closing his buyout of Twitter Inc.

    • Some users who opted not to see Twitter owner Musk’s tweets are saying the blocks they placed on his account have spontaneously lifted.

  • Shares of Chinese manufacturer GoerTek Inc. plunged the daily limit of 10% after the maker of Apple Inc.’s AirPods disclosed it suspended production of an audio product from “a major overseas customer.”

  • ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok has slashed about $2 billion off its target for 2022 ad revenue, underscoring the fallout of a global downturn that’s hammered fellow internet giants from Google to Meta Platforms Inc.

  • Europe’s biggest car-parts maker is partnering with IBM to replace the rare and expensive metals needed to build electric vehicles. Robert Bosch GmbH plans to use more than twenty of IBM’s quantum computers to help identify alternatives to the metals and rare-earth elements used in electric motors and fuel cells.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is laying the groundwork for a second US plant next to a $12 billion complex it’s building, a major expansion that will boost American efforts to bring advanced chipmaking home if it goes ahead.

  • Salesforce Inc. has cut hundreds of workers from sales teams, seeking to improve profitability while facing slowing demand for its software products in a choppy economy.

  • Germany blocked the sale of Elmos Semiconductor SE’s wafer facility to a Swedish subsidiary of China’s Sai MicroElectronics Inc. in a further sign the government in Berlin is toughening its stance on Chinese access to strategic assets.

--With assistance from Ryan Vlastelica.

(Adds Wednesday trading.)

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks declined following midterm elections that failed to yield a Republican sweep. The dollar gained while Treasuries were mixed. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Rise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesThe S&P 500 halted a thre