Optimism's OP Token Plummets After Botched Airdrop

Tracy Wang
·3 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Ethereum scaling project Optimism’s new OP token is down over 70% after launching via a community airdrop on Tuesday.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the price of the token has plummeted to $1.20 from $4.50, as many airdrop recipients immediately sold the freshly claimed tokens.

Assuming a total supply of 4.3 billion OP tokens, the latest trading price would imply a fully diluted market capitalization of $5.1 billion. But such calculations can be tricky, because less than 5% of the total supply is actually in the hands of investors who can trade them.

The much-anticipated airdrop was met with widespread frustration from the Optimism community, as panicked users complained that some claimants were able to claim their tokens ahead of the official airdrop launch.

Optimism officially tweeted about the launch at 5:45 p.m. ET, hours after the smart contract was already deployed and the token began trading on both decentralized and centralized exchanges.

“At 11am (EST) we deployed and loaded our [smart contract] with the OP tokens for Drop #1,” Optimism tweeted in the wake of the airdrop. “Our biggest mistake here was failing to make this contract pausable. Claims were open, and we had no way to stop them.”

Later on, the increased activity on Optimism led to transaction delays, leading to more frustration from the community and further delaying the official airdrop announcement.

“We significantly underestimated the amount of expected load [deploying our claims user interface] would have on our public RPC endpoint,” Optimism said in a tweet, referring to remote procedure call. “We quickly moved to massively expand the resources available to serve our public RPC, a process which took several hours of coordination (and waiting) for the amount of load we observed.”

The Optimism team added that there were “a lot of lessons” learned from the botched airdrop and they would be “publishing an extensive retrospective next week.”

According to data from Dune Analytics, just over 43% of eligible wallet addresses had claimed their share of the airdrop as of press time.

Token governance

In response to the OP token dumping, an Optimism community member, 0xJohn, submitted a governance proposal that would ban sellers of the initial airdrop from receiving future Optimism airdrops.

“These accounts are not playing a constructive role in Optimism governance,” 0xJohn wrote. “Instead of contributing to governance, they are maximizing for profit.”

Some community members voiced disagreement.

“People can do what they want with their airdrops,” Optimism user Mohammedt75 wrote. “Only those actually interested in governance should actually be involved in governance.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Elden Ring Randomizer Turns It Into A Whole New Game

    If you’re still playing Elden Ring and never want to stop, you’re in luck. A new randomizer mod for PC changes up everything from item placement to boss locations. You can even transform every enemy into Malenia. Consider it the unofficial “new game plus” FromSoftware was too merciful to ship itself.

  • Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about these glass food storage containers that are on sale for just $13: ‘These are wonderful!’

    You don't want to miss this deal.

  • iOS 15.6 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.6 beta 2 now available on iPhone and iPad

    Apple rolled out iOS 15.6 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.6 beta 2 on Tuesday, May 31st. With WWDC 2022 scheduled to start next week, it’s likely that iOS 15.6 will be the final major update for iOS 15 ahead of the debut of iOS 16 this fall. All of the devices that were supported by … The post iOS 15.6 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.6 beta 2 now available on iPhone and iPad appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple releases iOS 16 software

    The update includes notifications for the Health app and multitasking panels for iPads.

  • Domino’s Stranger Things Pizza App Is Just One Big Data Grab

    At long last, Stranger Things is back. While I personally have completely forgotten what those crazy kids were up to when the show last aired, there’s a palpable fandom that’s taken over TikTok videos and my mom’s texts alike. There’s just something about the nostalgia of one of Netflix’s biggest hits that makes people want to get involved. In some cases, Stranger Things’ nostalgia is used for good, like introducing a new generation to the magic of Kate Bush. And in some cases, it can be used fo

  • Nokia (NOK) and Microsoft Partner to Enhance Industry Output

    Nokia's (NOK) MX Industrial Edge and Microsoft's Azure Arc will enhance the performance of industry use cases.

  • Why the Apple and Google app store monopoly could soon be over

    ShutterstockNew rules on mobile app stores could trigger a wave of creative, cheaper apps with more privacy options for users. Every budding developer dreams of creating an app that goes viral and makes lots of money overnight. The Angry Birds game became a worldwide phenomenon within weeks when it launched in 2009 and made US million (£8 million) in its first year. But, overall, the numbers make it clear that mobile apps don’t guarantee wealth. A 2021 study showed just 0.5% of consumer apps suc

  • Many VyStar customers scrambling as bills become due and app is still down

    It has been 19 days since the VyStar Credit Union outage, which has caused a headache for many.

  • Stripe's New Partnership Will Allow Instant Dollar-to-Bitcoin Conversions for Businesses

    An early adopter of Bitcoin, Stripe ended its support of cryptocurrency in 2018 due to low customer interest, high fees, and slow transactions. OpenNode, a secure Bitcoin processing infrastructure, offers businesses low-cost Bitcoin payments and payouts and aims to make payments faster and more affordable. The partnership lets Stripe customers convert fiat payments into Bitcoin and back again using the OpenNode app, serving as a crypto marketplace, and offers third-party developers opportunities to build apps that support Stripe integrations.

  • How TikTok is changing the music industry

    Insider has been tracking TikTok's ascent from social-media newcomer to music industry power player. Here's a breakdown of our recent coverage.

  • WorkOS raises $80M to add enterprise features like SSO to apps

    WorkOS, a platform that lets developers add enterprise features like single sign-on (SSO) and directory sync to apps, today announced that it raised $80 million in a Series B funding round led by Greenoaks with participation from Lachy Groom, Lightspeed Ventures and Abstract Ventures. In an email Q&A with TechCrunch, CEO Michael Grinich said that both the cash and purchase would support WorkOS' hiring and product development initiatives. One recent survey of enterprise development managers found that 85% have a backlog of between one and 20 mobile apps, illustrating the time-consuming nature of business app development.

  • YouTube's mobile app can now sync to your TV without casting for a 'second screen' experience

    YouTube is improving its app's experience for those who watch videos via their TVs, the company announced today. After observing that many YouTube users were already using the mobile app and engaging with videos as they watched on the big screen, the company is now introducing a new feature that allows users to connect their TV to their iOS or Android device in order to sync videos between devices. This makes it easier for users to engage with other YouTube features, like comments, the like button or creator support among other things, YouTube says.

  • Terra’s Mirror Protocol Allegedly Suffers New Exploit

    Community users are raising the alarm about a possible bug in the LUNC pricing oracles.

  • The Google TV app is finally available on iOS

    After launching in 2020, the Google TV app is now available to download on iOS.

  • The BuzzFeed App Is Now 100% Kardashian-Free (If You Want It To Be)

    One click to mute them all.View Entire Post ›

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • South Africa’s Talk360 raises $4M to build single payment platform for Africa

    Many businesses looking to set up pan-African operations are often met with the challenge of establishing payment services that are appropriate for each country they go to. Most of the payment services merchants working in the continent have solutions that are limited to specific regions, meaning that businesses have to sign deals with multiple providers to cater for the unique preferences of their users in different countries. This is a gap that Talk360 is looking to bridge as it creates a new payment platform that will integrate all available payment options across Africa.

  • Google is merging Duo and Meet into a single video calling platform

    Google is about to simplify its communication services.

  • Traffic shift on northbound Blanding Boulevard planned for May 31

    The northbound lanes of Blanding Blvd. will be shifted overnight Tuesday, May 31, as part of the Blanding Blvd. widening and reconstruction project between Allie Murray Road and Long Bay Road.

  • Google TV's new app launches on the iOS App Store with the ability to use a mobile device as a remote

    Google TV has had a busy couple of months, with a variety of changes, launches and updates. Today, the company announced that the Google TV app is now available on the iOS App Store. With this new announcement, iPhone users can get recommendations from across streaming apps (the ones you subscribe to, that is), a Watchlist for their discoveries, the “For you” tab with Watchlists from their favorite stars, on-the-go content library, the ability to rate movies and shows, all the latest info on all their favorite content, as well as the option to use their phone as their remote for Google TVs and other Android TV OS devices.