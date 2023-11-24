Start the holiday season off right by picking out a live Christmas tree at the Optimist Club tree lot.

The tree sale is the main fundraiser for the organization. The lot opened Friday to kick off the club’s 70th annual tree sale.

The trees will be in the Boys & Girls Club Football Field, east of the Central Boys & Girls Club at 1318 6th St. in downtown Wichita Falls.

Tree lot hours are 1-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 4-7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.

This year they have four kinds of trees to choose from – Fraiser Fir, Noble Fir, Nordman Fir and Scotch Pine.

All proceeds from Christmas tree sales go to support the community and youth organizations including the Boys & Girls Clubs, Campfire of North Texas and others.

Each tree sale helps support the youth in our area.

Keep up to date with information about the Optimist Club of Wichita Falls one their Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Optimist Club opens Christmas Tree lot for 70th annual sale