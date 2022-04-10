Optimistic Investors Push AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Shares Up 31% But Growth Is Lacking

Those holding AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) shares would be relieved that the share price has rebounded 31% in the last thirty days, but it needs to keep going to repair the recent damage it has caused to investor portfolios. Still, the 30-day jump doesn't change the fact that longer term shareholders have seen their stock decimated by the 71% share price drop in the last twelve months.

Since its price has surged higher, AcuityAds Holdings' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 23.1x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in Canada, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 12x and even P/E's below 6x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, AcuityAds Holdings has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is AcuityAds Holdings' Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, AcuityAds Holdings would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 157% last year. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eight analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 12% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 13% each year, which is not materially different.

In light of this, it's curious that AcuityAds Holdings' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

The strong share price surge has got AcuityAds Holdings' P/E rushing to great heights as well. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that AcuityAds Holdings currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is only in line with the wider market. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

