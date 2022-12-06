Optimistic Investors Push Oceancash Pacific Berhad (KLSE:OCNCASH) Shares Up 28% But Growth Is Lacking

Oceancash Pacific Berhad (KLSE:OCNCASH) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 28% gain and recovering from prior weakness. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 13% over that time.

Although its price has surged higher, it's still not a stretch to say that Oceancash Pacific Berhad's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.4x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in Malaysia, where the median P/E ratio is around 13x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Earnings have risen firmly for Oceancash Pacific Berhad recently, which is pleasing to see. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this respectable earnings growth might not be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders probably aren't too pessimistic about the future direction of the share price.

See our latest analysis for Oceancash Pacific Berhad

pe

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Oceancash Pacific Berhad will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Oceancash Pacific Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 21%. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 8.0% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we find it interesting that Oceancash Pacific Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. They may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Oceancash Pacific Berhad's P/E?

Oceancash Pacific Berhad's stock has a lot of momentum behind it lately, which has brought its P/E level with the market. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Oceancash Pacific Berhad currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider market forecast. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as this earnings performance isn't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Oceancash Pacific Berhad (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Oceancash Pacific Berhad. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here