Option Markets Signal More Volatility in Dollar-Yen Post BOJ

David Finnerty
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Dollar-yen has had a roller coaster ride and options market suggest there’s more turbulence ahead.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The pair’s one-week implied volatility is hovering near the highest since 2020 before the outcome of the Bank of Japan’s policy review on Friday. This indicates a 75% probability that spot will trade in a seven-point range of 131.05 to 138.08 during the period, with a reference level of 134.55.

Pressure is growing for the BOJ to adjust its policy settings as a slide in the yen to a 24-year low tests its resolve to keep yields in check. A tweak to its yield-curve control policy is likely to be met with gains in the yen, while a decision to stand pat risks putting the currency at the mercy of swings in US yields.

BOJ Gets Bond-Market Breathing Room From Fed Relief Rally

Whichever way the BOJ leans on Friday, the options market suggests that spot is unlikely to hold around the 134 mark for much longer.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed Raises Rates by 0.75 Percentage Point, Largest Increase Since 1994

    Officials signal a much more aggressive path of rate rises to fight inflation that is running at a 40-year high.

  • Japanese Firm to Tackle Dearth of Female Managers With Novel Bond

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Japan’s biggest real estate developers is planning a bond linked to it raising the share of women in management three decades from now.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapMit

  • SEC Launches Inquiry Into Insider Trading at Crypto Exchanges: Report

    The agency has sent a letter to at least one major crypto exchange asking about its safeguards, according to Fox News.

  • Workers Don’t Feel Quite as Powerful as They Used To

    Fears of an economic downturn are shaking some people’s career confidence, driving them toward stable jobs—and even back to offices.

  • European Natural-Gas Prices Jump as Russia Cuts Supplies Again

    Europe’s options for filling its natural-gas stores to avoid a winter energy crisis are narrowing as flows from Russia decrease and U.S. shipments are poised to stall, sending gas prices higher.

  • UK market abuse suit seeks up to $935M from Apple for 'secretly throttling' iPhones

    A class action style lawsuit is being launched against Apple in the UK seeking damages worth a total of £768 million (circa $935M). The representative action is being filed by consumer rights campaigner, Justin Gutmann, citing competition law -- with the suit accusing the mobile maker of abusing its market dominance to engage in exploitative and unfair commercial practices when, per the claim, it misled iPhone users by applying a power management software update, first released in January 2017 in iOS 10.2.1, that throttled the performance of affected devices. The suit is being filed in the Competition Appeal Tribunal in London on behalf of up to 25 million UK iPhone users who used any of 10 different models of iPhone, from the iPhone 6 through to the iPhone X (and including the iPhone SE).

  • Amid market turmoil, crypto exchange Kraken says it's filling 500+ roles

    While several major crypto trading platforms are making large-scale layoffs and freezing hiring, some of their rivals have rushed to reassure their staff and the public that they are sticking to their recruiting plans despite the current market downturn. San Francisco-based Kraken, the world's fourth-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, said Wednesday that it does not intend to do any layoffs and is going ahead with its original hiring plan.

  • Shorting crypto stocks has led to ‘substantial’ paper gains, but it’s getting harder to join in on the trend

    The short selling of cryptocurrency-related stocks has yielded "substantial" mark-to-market profits this year, but those looking to get in on the action may have more trouble doing so going forward.

  • Gold’s Floor Price Is Getting Higher, Top Producer Newmont Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest gold producer isn’t about to join bullion bugs in predicting a price rally. But Tom Palmer does see a higher floor forming under the market as years of stimulus devolve into a fight to contain inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Econ

  • End of Internet Explorer Spells Trouble for Japan Businesses

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. retired its Internet Explorer on Wednesday, putting an end to a quarter-century-old app while also sparking a small panic among businesses and government agencies that built internal systems around the unpopular browser.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong,

  • Singapore hospitality trusts seen as ripe for more take-private deals

    Deals to take private Singapore's real estate investment trusts (REITs) are expected to gain momentum as the companies reel under rising interest rates and fierce competition to buy assets, bankers and analysts said. Singapore had 44 REITs and property trusts with a combined market value of S$117 billion, according to Singapore Exchange research published in May.

  • WhiteBIT Launches Cryptocurrency Futures Trading

    Hong, Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2022) - WhiteBIT, the largest European cryptocurrency exchange, has launched cryptocurrency futures trading. Registered users have the opportunity to conclude futures contracts for bitcoin. Figure 1To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8497/127251_3b15ef61f42e581d_001full.jpgFutures contracts guarantee that the buyer will purchase the specified amount of assets at a specific time and at a

  • Personal savings are being depleted as Americans cope with red-hot inflation. People are being forced to make ‘difficult choices’

    Among those polled, older adults were more likely to say they have left their savings intact. In fact, the personal savings rate for April 2022 hit 4.4% — the lowest level since September 2008 — down from 6% at the beginning of the year, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, a department of the U.S. Department of Commerce. What’s more, one-third of consumers are putting less money into their emergency fund, according to a report from New York Life Insurance, with the average monthly contribution falling by $243.

  • Bitcoin Is Sliding Again. Why It Needs to Make a Stand.

    The largest digital asset has fallen about 30% since last Friday amid a selloff in cryptocurrencies.

  • Global port congestion, high shipping rates to last into 2023 - execs

    Global port congestion is set to continue until at least early 2023 and keep spot freight rates elevated, logistics executives said on Wednesday, urging charterers to switch to long-term contracts to manage shipping costs. "We believe the current congestions, not only the ports but also the landside infrastructure, will be there at least till Q1 2023," said Peter Sundara, head of global ocean freight product for the global logistics division at Visy Industries. While more vessels could be added to the global fleet next year, this does not mean that freight rates will drop broadly as it depends on how ship carriers allocate increased vessel capacities, he told the S&P Global Platts Bunker and Shipping Summit.

  • Dubai Seeks to Raise as Much as $454 Million From Tecom IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Dubai is seeking as much as $454 million from the initial public offering of business-park operator Tecom Group, forging ahead with the second listing this year in the government’s drive to deepen local capital markets.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pa

  • Hedge-fund titan Cliff Asness is still optimistic on value stocks, even without rate support

    Cliff Asness was championing value stocks heading into 2022. Why he thinks the outperformance can continue.

  • Nasdaq Urges SEC Not to Move Ahead with Climate Disclosure Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Nasdaq Inc. is pushing back against the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s plans to make publicly traded companies reveal detailed information about their greenhouse gas pollution.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building

  • BOJ Gets Bond-Market Breathing Room From Fed Relief Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- A relief rally in US Treasuries overnight spilled over into Japan’s under-pressure bond market ahead of its key central bank policy decision Friday.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money

  • China May new home prices fall again, more stimulus expected

    China's new home prices in May fell for the second month this year, depressed by still fragile demand as widespread COVID-19 curbs dented already weak buyer confidence, suggesting more policy stimulus is needed to return the market to growth. Average new-home prices in 70 major cities dropped 0.1% on a month-on-month basis, after a 0.2% decline in April, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data released on Thursday. Year-on-year price growth has eased since May last year due to a slowing economy, tight mortgage disbursement and as sentiment weakened amid a liquidity crisis that led to some high-profile loan defaults by developers.