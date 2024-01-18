Option for shelter and pallet homes passed by Bremerton's council, nixing Oyster Bay plan

Plants and landscape decals decorate the outsides of Palisades Village's 40 pallet homes. The village was first built with 20 units in 2021, and received 20 more in 2022.

The Bremerton City Council on Wednesday chose a preferred option to expand overnight shelter capabilities in the city, by voting for what's called a "hybrid" proposal that includes a proposed pallet-shelter community and a low-barrier congregate shelter, departing from Mayor Greg Wheeler's proposal for a single large congregate shelter on Oyster Bay Avenue.

Following suggestion from a collective of homeless and housing service providers, the city council is looking at the former Swing Set Mall location near the Goodwill plaza off Wheaton Way as a potential location for a smaller indoor shelter and perhaps the pallet community as well, even though a specific location was not approved as part of an ordinance Wednesday. The hybrid shelter has won favor with community members who spoke Wednesday, social service providers and council members alike, but the plan has less of a defined set-up than Wheeler's preferred option. The lack of specifics at this point left Wheeler with deep reservations that a hybrid option will effectively serve the needs of the city's unhoused population in a timely way.

Potential location shifts to city's east side

The agenda for Wednesday's meeting scheduled a vote to accept one of three different shelter pathways: Option A, a sprung structure congregate shelter brought by Wheeler; Option B, a hybrid solution of congregate and pallet shelters brought by a collective of housing and homelessness service providers; and Option C, a preference to move forward with the Oyster Bay Avenue shelter but encourage concurrent options.

Councilmember Jeff Coughlin, a proponent of the hybrid shelter option, presented the council with photos of the old Swing Set Mall, next to the Mills Crossing Apartments just east of Wheaton Way's intersection with Hollis Street, as a potential site for a 50-bed congregate shelter where another 40 pallet shelters, which are like tiny homes, could be set up as well.

The council voted nearly unanimously to select the hybrid option, leaning into the expertise of the Bremerton Housing Authority, Kitsap Mental Health Services, Kitsap Community Resources and St. Vincent DePaul, a group of organizations who had presented the plan late in 2023. Only Councilmember Eric Younger voted against the resolution, though he expressed afterward that he would be looking forward to the project.

Councilmember Denise Frey, who will host a meeting for community members to see the site at 4173 Wheaton Way at 11 a.m. on Saturday, called the hybrid option as a vision of hope and an installment in a "continuum of care" that is characterized by service providers in assisting unhoused people with mental health and substance abuse, housing navigation, shelter, transportation and more.

“When I stand there in that parking lot at Swing Set Mall, I see a building that could be used as a hybrid congregate (shelter), family space possibly, young adult space possibly, it already has a playhouse on the inside,” Frey said at the meeting. “I can imagine somebody living in our shelter and looking over there at Mills Crossing and saying that's where I'm going to live someday. And that's hope.”

Though the details on the collective’s hybrid shelter option are not as detailed as Wheeler’s congregate shelter proposal, representatives from the providers are confident they can establish shelter just as quickly and for a possibly less expensive price.

“We cannot do this without the city – this is key that the city is part of this solution,” said Jill Stanton of the Bremerton Housing Authority at the meeting. “We need to identify the appropriate sites for purchase or lease, we need to conduct the community impact analysis, we have to do the community outreach and we definitely have to find all the funding next.”

Lingering uncertainty over plan without details

Frey commended Wheeler and his administration for an “incredible amount of work, and they did exactly what they were asked to, which was to make sure we didn't have people living on the streets of Bremerton,” she said. “But I'm glad that we've come up with better options to look at.”

However, Wheeler said in an interview Thursday that he does not believe the hybrid option’s 50-bed congregate shelter will be large enough to serve the homeless population, and that its ambition will outpace the logistics of setting up a realistic shelter project.

“The council's vote last night jeopardizes the health and safety of our neighborhoods, our communities and our businesses,” Wheeler said. “It leaves behind, with that decision, the population that is currently unserved – the ones that do not fit any model that is being offered today, the ones who do not want to be in a upward continuum of housing, they just want to be off the grid, but they are looking for shelter from time to time.”

The vote to affirm the hybrid shelter option also leaves behind the groundwork the city administration constructed to pave a quicker path towards a shelter on land next to the city's public works office in West Bremerton.

“I don't know yet what a hybrid option even looks like because I don't have a clear (path), other than ideals,” Wheeler said. Funding is uncertain for the project, as $2.2 million from the city's water fund can’t be transferred to projects on non-city owned property, and it’s unknown whether Kitsap County funding will transfer either. Beyond funding questions, Wheeler is uncertain if the Swing Set Mall location will be a real possibility as there has been no agreement made to lease the property, the project hasn’t gone through the permitting process and professionals haven’t ensured that it meets health, safety and fire codes.

“I don't know that I have had the answers as to how this building's gonna be retrofitted,” City Council President Jennifer Chamberlin said. “I'm going to put my faith in you because I don't want to go back down in the next winter and see everybody struggling out there… I really wish that we could come to a resolution to have 'C' (the Oyster Bay shelter alongside other options) because it gives the option back to the city to also build a structure as well in case something goes wrong on this end.”

Community members endorse plan

Though Wheeler’s congregate shelter plan offered more concrete details than the hybrid shelter option, Bremerton residents sided with the option they thought best fit the needs of both the housed and unhoused communities. Over 30 members of the community took to the podium to speak on the shelter and every single one asked the council to select the hybrid shelter option.

“My home is a place that's for my child, my children, my grandchildren, my neighbors, my neighbor's children, and their grandchildren,” said community member Dianna Loiacano, a resident in the Bay Vista neighborhood next to Oyster Bay Avenue N. where Wheeler’s congregate shelter would have gone. “I won't lie to you or tell you anything else, but that we need safety for the kids.”

Option A, for the congregate shelter “was not collaborative, not understanding of nearby residents, did not take into consideration its proximity to homes, schools and playgrounds and in my opinion, lacked transparency until receiving pushback,” said community member Sarah Setty at the meeting.

Community members were not only opposed to the Oyster Bay congregate shelter for its position adjacent to their neighborhood – already a near homeless shelter solution as the Kitsap Rescue Mission leases rooms at the Quality Inn on Kitsap Way – but residents also called, overwhelmingly, for a shelter option that featured transitional housing options and wraparound services for unhoused people.

A community member identifying herself only as Lisa took to the podium and told the council about her experience combing the streets of Bremerton, searching for her now-recovered daughter who had developed a substance dependency and became homeless, trying to give her food, support and supplies.

“Services are available, but she has to want them – but before she could want services, she had to feel safe,” Lisa told the council, emphasizing the need for wrap-around services that had not yet been specifically identified in Wheeler’s plan for his congregate shelter. “Her experiences in Bremerton's congregate shelter were not safe emotionally and not safe physically. My daughter said being eligible for services is one thing, being able to access services is another.”

As the line to speak before the council began to reach its end, Wheeler took a turn at the podium to put the shelter solution into the context of the city’s unauthorized camping ordinance, which makes camping in public spaces punishable by gross misdemeanor only if overnight shelter space is available.

“We never claimed we were going to solve homelessness with this, we never precluded any other partner stepping up and being a part of the solution and offering our community permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, being a part of the continuum,” Wheeler said. “We just said we are going to get in here at the base level and ensure that we never ever have the anarchy and the chaotic environment that we had this last summer.”

The voices of Bremerton residents, most being from around the Bay Vista community, rang loud and clear to the council.

“We're not talking about shelter versus no shelter – we're talking about what type of shelter, where, and how… and it's okay to change course on those projects,” Coughlin said. “We kind of need to let (Wheeler’s proposal) go and move forward with the other options. It's pretty clear the community doesn't want it.”

The service provider collective hopes to open their shelter along a similar timeline as Wheeler’s, aiming for an opening in November to precede cold weather conditions. Following an agreement with Wheeler, the Salvation Army will continue its winter overnight shelter past its planned closing date of May 1, and extend its shelter function into the spring of 2025.

