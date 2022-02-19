Optional Masking, Inflation, Dan Snyder's $48M Home | Top News

Patch has 32 sites in communities in northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. Here are some of the top posts from the past week.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill Wednesday afternoon at the State Capitol in Richmond that provides a parental opt-out from school mask mandates in school districts, after the legislation cleared both the Virginia Senate and House over the last week.

An American Airlines flight heading from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., was diverted to Kansas City on Sunday afternoon after a passenger tried to enter the cockpit and then tried to open an exit door, authorities said.



After misidentifying a Black lawmaker who gave a Black History Month speech, Gov. Glenn Youngkin apologized for the mistake.

The cost last month of rent, food, cars and energy skyrocketed 7.5 percent year over year, a level of inflation Americans have not seen in 40 years, the U.S. government reported.

The vaccination requirement in indoor venues and indoor mask requirement in some locations will be lifted on two upcoming dates, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday.

A husband from Haymarket may have won Valentine's Day this year. While other's opted for candy or flowers, Maria Chicas's husband gifted her a winning lottery ticket worth $10,000,000.

Unvaccinated employees at Prince William County Schools will no longer be required to undergo mandatory weekly COVID testing. The Prince William County School Board voted 5-3 to end the testing at a meeting on Wednesday night.



Federal officials have confirmed cases of the bird flu, also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza, in birds in Fauquier County, Virginia, and Fulton County, Kentucky.



A Fort Hunt property that became the DC region's most expensive home sale was revealed to be home to Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder.



A police chase on I-95 in Prince William County caused three police cars to crash into each other on Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police said in a report. After the chase, two suspects were arrested, but two more people are still at large.



Metro is increasing service on the Orange, Silver and Blue Lines on weekdays starting Monday.



People in Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C. and other parts of the eastern United States might be able to catch a glimpse of a rocket that is scheduled for launch on Saturday.



Ryan Zimmerman, the first player drafted by the Washington Nationals after the team moved out of Montreal in 2005, announced his retirement Tuesday, telling fans that he plans to remain heavily involved in the local community.

A sign drawing attention to books that have been controversial among some parents has been removed from Langley High School's library.



An Arlington County Circuit Court judge sentenced a 65-year-old Montross, Virginia man to life plus 56 years after he pleaded guilty Friday to his role in a series of cold case rapes dating back 1991.



A Metropolitan Police Department police lieutenant is under investigation for alleged ties to the Proud Boys, a right-wing extremist group known for violence and its participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to reports.



The Fairfax County Police Department on Thursday identified the man who a police officer shot on Tuesday after he opened the side door to his minivan parked on a street in Lorton.



D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser helped break ground Thursday on the new Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center on the site of the old St. Elizabeths Hospital in Southeast D.C.

Not everyone will live a long life, but a new federal report showing wide regional disparities in life expectancy says your chances are greatest in Hawaii.



This article originally appeared on the Old Town Alexandria Patch