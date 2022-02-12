Optional Masking At VA Schools Likely By March 1: Sen. Petersen

VIRGINIA — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is likely to add an emergency clause to a bill in the state legislature prohibiting school districts from requiring students to wear masks in the classroom, Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax) said at a town hall meeting in Fairfax Saturday morning.

The emergency clause on the bill, which would give parents the option to let their children go to schools without a mask, will likely take effect March 1, Petersen said.

Petersen, who opposes mask requirements for students, was the author of an amendment to SB 739, which would allow students to opt out of wearing masks in classrooms.

On Wednesday, the Senate gave final approval to SB 739, which was introduced by Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant (R-Henrico) to require in-person instruction aside from 10 unscheduled virtual learning days. Petersen’s amendment prevents school divisions from enacting universal masking requirements depending on local transmission rates.

The legislation is now in the House of Delegates, where on Friday the Education Committee approved it with a 12-10 vote. It was a party-line vote, with the 10 Democrats on the committee voting against it.

The bill is expected to go to the House floor on Monday or Tuesday for a full vote, where it is expected to pass.

Petersen and Del. David Bulova (D), who represents Fairfax City in the House of Delegates, held the joint town hall meeting on Saturday at Katherine Johnson Middle School to discuss bills and other matters in the current session of the General Assembly. Bulova was wearing a mask at the in-person town hall, while Petersen did not wear one.

Petersen said he understands that if the bill gets to Youngkin's desk, the governor will add the emergency clause that would require the law to be implemented immediately. The emergency clause would have to go back to the General Assembly for approval, where it would require only a simple majority vote.

Petersen’s comments about the possible March 1 effective date for optional masking brought cheers from members of the crowd who oppose mask mandates in schools.

Bulova told the crowd that he does not support Petersen’s effort to prevent local school districts from deciding student mask policy.

Although he believes a mask mandate will likely not be needed soon as a result of declining COVID-19 infection rates, Bulova said the policy should be based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at a time when Virginia is still experiencing high transmission rates. His statement on why he believes school districts should rely on CDC guidance drew boos from the crowd.

The CDC still recommends universal indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Bulova also emphasized that the bill, if it passes, would make it far more difficult in the future for school districts to implement mitigation measures if conditions once again worsen or in another type of public health emergency.

