Options Bears Pile on Freight Stock Ahead of Earnings

Lillian Currens
·2 min read

Freight and logistics concern CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has popped up on our radar today, as it's seeing an unusually high amount of volume in its options pits. So far, 8,211 calls and 10,000 puts have been exchanged, volume that's nine times the intraday average. The two most popular positions by far are the August 30 put and the 40-strike call in the same series. CSX was last seen down 1% at $28.45, which means some of these put traders could be speculating on the $30 level serving as a ceiling for the underlying equity until these contracts expire on Friday, August 19.

Before then, CSX will step into the earnings confessional after the close on Wednesday, July 20. The stock has a history of mostly positive post-earnings moves, as five of its last eight next-day returns have been higher. Regardless of direction, CSX has averaged a post-earnings move of 3.2%, which is slightly lower than the 5.6% move the options pits are pricing in for Thursday, July 21.

CSX has been the subjects of several bear notes during the past couple weeks. Last Wednesday, July 6 Citigroup dished out a round of price-target cuts to the rail operator sector, noting freight volume during the second quarter missed expectations, while diesel prices continue to surge. Since then, no less than four analysts have lowered their price objectives as well. This includes two price-target cuts today; Evercore ISI slashed its price objective to $35 and Barclays lowered its estimate to $39.

A closer look at analyst sentiment shows 10 covering brokerages calling the equity a "buy" or better, compared to six "hold" or worse ratings. Meanwhile, the 12-month consensus price target of $36.44 is a 27.4% premium to current levels.

The freight stock has been chopping lower since late-April, when it finally ran out of steam near the $38 level. The stock's 30-day moving average has helped guide it lower, and today's trading has the shares sitting dangerously close to their July 5 annual low of $28.09. Year-to-date, CSX has shed 24%.

Now may be an opportune time to weigh in on the security's next move with options. This is per CSX's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS), which comes in at 95 out of 100. In other words, the equity has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations in the last year.

csx july 12
csx july 12

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Suspect’ stock trades help CEOs skirt taxes

    Are top company executives backdating stock gifts, and even manipulating stock prices, to cheat on their taxes? The transactions in question involve stock gifts made by CEOs to children and other heirs, and the taxes avoided are gift and inheritance taxes. “We find a disproportionate number of gifts reported at or near monthly stock price minima, indicating the presence of backdating,” write Jennifer Brown of Arizona State University, HG.

  • Financial Pros Are Optimistic About Markets in the Second Half of Year

    The first half of 2022 has been tumultuous, but financial advisors are optimistic that markets can pare their losses in the second half of this year, a new survey finds. Almost 40% of financial professionals expect markets to close even on the year and a roughly equal amount believe the market could end the year down 10%, according to the survey by InspereX, which operates a bond trading platform and is an underwriter and distributor of securities. The survey was conducted last month and included 799 advisors and professionals from broker-dealers, banks, wirehouses, and registered investment advisor firms in the U.S.

  • Peloton Backpedals in Right Direction

    Fitness company says it will outsource its manufacturing as it steers toward more sustainable growth.

  • Peloton to Stop In-House Bike Production as Part of Turnaround

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. rallied as much as 6.8% on Tuesday after announcing plans to cease in-house manufacturing and rely solely on partners for production, marking one of the most dramatic steps yet to simplify its operations and reduce costs.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Thirteen ‘Perfect Storms’ That Are Sweeping the World Right NowTen Ways Thi

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for a route toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yield

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Going into the second half of the year, the market sentiment is growing clearer. First, there is a sense that the 1H collapse may be bottoming out – or at least falling to a plateau and a pause before further drops. Second, there is a growing consensus that a recession is in the offing, on a one-year time frame or possibly less. A minority opinion holds that a true downturn is already on us; but we won’t know for certain until the Q2 growth numbers are released later this month. What does this m

  • SilverBow Resources Stock Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

    SilverBow Resources stock saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Monday, rising from 89 to 93. Is SilverBow Resources Stock A Buy? SilverBow Resources stock is attempting to retake its 200-day moving average.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the best-known EV company. It's not to say others can't be successful, but Tesla stands out when it comes to investments. On July 2, Tesla said second-quarter vehicle production rose 25% year over year.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. With the looming threat of rising interest rates, dividend stocks are becoming the only feasible option for […]

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their outlook for 2022, and go directly to read 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Over the years, reinvesting dividends has produced tremendous returns. From 1993 to 2018, the S&P […]

  • The world's largest asset manager just cut its outlook for the stock market

    BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has downgraded its outlook for equities, citing increasing economic uncertainty and persistent inflation.

  • The founders of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital are reportedly not cooperating with liquidators and their whereabouts are unknown

    Liquidators are requesting to freeze Three Arrows' assets after finding their Singapore office empty and the founders' whereabouts unknown.

  • Macron pumps taxpayer money into microchip plant to escape clutches of China

    A major microchip factory is to be built in France with taxpayer money as Emmanuel Macron scrambles to reduce dependence on Chinese imports.

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • India wants to save its forex reserves by allowing trade settlements in rupees

    Record lows for the rupee in quick succession over the past few months have evidently ruffled the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) feathers. It rolled out a mechanism yesterday (July 11) for domestic players to settle trade in rupees apart from dollars. This, it said (pdf), is aimed at promoting “growth of global trade with emphasis on exports from India and to support the increasing interest of the global trading community in the rupee.”

  • Indian rupee tracks tepid Asian peers, shares to hit record low

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Indian rupee touched a record low on Tuesday, as weakness in domestic equities and other Asian currencies on fears of a global recession weighed on the local unit, although bonds rose following high demand for safer assets. Bond yields dropped as a sell-off in global equity markets boosted demand for safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and had a knock-down effect on Indian government bond yields. The euro hovered close to a 20-year low near parity to the dollar amid concerns that an energy crisis could tip Europe into recession, while the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to aggressively tighten policy to curb inflation.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know

    Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the most recent trading day at $6.06, moving -0.98% from the previous trading session.

  • Redfin stock tumbles after it says housing market deals are falling through at the fastest rate in 2 years

    Shares of Redfin Corp. tumbled 9.6% in morning trading Monday, after the online real estate services company said that housing market deals are falling through at the fastest clip in two years, as home buyers are using a slowing market to try to renegotiate. In addition, buyers are backing out because higher mortgage rates mean they can no longer afford the home they agreed to buy. The company said roughly 60,000 home-purchase agreements across the country in June, or 14.9% of homes that went un

  • The Fed will likely choke off an economic rebound then change course as markets enter a new era of volatility, BlackRock says

    "The Federal Reserve ... is likely to choke off the restart of economic activity — and only change course when the damage emerges," BlackRock warned.