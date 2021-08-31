Options Bulls Board Electric Vehicle Stock on Multi-Year Bus Deal

Lillian Currens
·1 min read

The shares of electric vehicle concern Lightning eMotors Inc (NYSE:ZEV) are up 9.8% at $9.50 this afternoon, following this morning's news that the company struck a multi-year deal with REV Group's (REVG) subsidiary Collins Bus. All-electric Type A school buses will be manufactured under the deal, which includes an initial firm order commitment of roughly $11 million over the following two years, and over 100 school buses will be deployed across the U.S. and Canada over the next five years.

Calls are being picked up at an incredible rate today, with 69,000 exchanged so far -- six times the intraday average and nearly 19 times the number of puts exchanged. The most popular positions by far are the September 10 and 12.50 calls, with positions being opened at both.

Today's pop has ZEV reaching back toward its Aug. 11, five-month peak. The stock just toppled pressure at its 100-day moving average, and is pacing for its third-straight daily win. ZEV has added an impressive 47% in August, but remains down 27.9% since the start of the year.

zev chart aug 31
zev chart aug 31

Circling back to options activity, this bullish sentiment has been the norm. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), 13.12 calls have been picked up for every put during the past 10 days.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lightning eMotors stock surges after Collins Bus partnership to make all-electric school buses

    Shares of Lightning eMotors Inc. shot up 7.9% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the all-electric powertrains and commercial vehicles company announced a partnership with REV Group Inc. subsidiary Collins Bus to make all-electric Type A school buses. REV Group's stock was still inactive ahead of the open. The companies expect to deploy more than 100 electric school buses in the U.S. and Canada over the next few years. The partnership includes an initial firm order commitment worth about $11 mil

  • Lightning eMotors Wins EV Deal As Stock Jumps Amid Short-Squeeze Talk

    Lightning eMotors scored a multiyear deal to supply electric powertrains to a unit of REV Group. Lightning eMotors and Collins Bus, a school bus maker and a subsidiary of REV Group, expect to deploy more than 100 all-electric buses across the U.S. and Canada over the next few years. In addition, Lightning eMotors will provide Collins Bus with EV charging products and services.

  • Why Lightning EMotors Stock Is Trading Higher Today

    Lightning EMotors Inc (NYSE: ZEV) is trading higher Tuesday after the company reported a partnership with REV Group Inc's (NYSE: REVG) Collins Bus subsidiary to manufacture and deploy zero-emission, all-electric Type A school buses. The all-electric Type A school buses will have a gross vehicle weight of 14,500 pounds and feature NMC batteries using industry-leading battery thermal management and safety systems. The buses will feature a modern digital-dash display, hill-hold functionality, advan

  • Evertec Stock Notches Stellar Composite Rating

    Evertec saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to 96 Tuesday, up from 94 the day before. Is Evertec stock on your watchlist? The revised score means Evertec stock tops 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength.

  • Zoom stock plummets after earnings suggest investors may need to ‘realign their expectations’

    Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares are headed for their worst single-day percentage decline in almost 10 months after the company signaled that its growth rates will likely come back down to earth after several quarters of monster pandemic-driven gains.

  • Is Lululemon Stock A Buy Amid Bullish Earnings Expectations? Here's What LULU Stock Chart Shows

    Lululemon stock is holding near highs ahead of its Sept. 8 earnings report. Expectations are high for another quarter of strong growth.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In GameStop Stock This Year Is Worth Now

    Had you plunked $10,000 in GameStop stock this year you'd have much to celebrate. Now you can see the frenzy over the shorted stock not in the S&P 500.

  • IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Atkore In Buy Zone After 730% Run As Infrastructure Stocks Rally

    Building products leader Atkore, featured in today's IBD 50 Stocks To Watch, is in a buy zone and could soon construct an alternate entry.

  • 3 of the Dow's Worst-Performing Stocks Over the Trailing Year Are Now Screaming Buys

    For the past 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been one of the stock market's most consistent measures of success. Initially comprised of 12 companies, the Dow Jones now contains 30 multinational stocks, nearly all of which are profitable, time-tested businesses. Although Dow stocks aren't often the fastest growing, this hasn't hurt the index's ability to reach new heights.

  • S&P 500 Wobbles Near Highest Valuations Since 2000: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fluctuated as traders assessed whether lofty valuations can withstand the unwinding of pandemic-era stimulus.The S&P 500 was little changed, while European shares retreated on signals the region’s central bank will start discussing a reduction of bond purchases. A drop in banks also weighed on sentiment after Bloomberg News reported Wells Fargo & Co. risks regulatory action over the pace of restitution. Data Tuesday showed a slide in consumer confidence and the biggest jump

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 13%

    Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) soared 64% on Monday on reports that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) appeared to be planning to build satellite telephony capability into its new iPhone 13 smartphone. As Bloomberg reports this morning, Apple is in fact building a limited satellite communications capability into its new phones, but the new capability is geared primarily toward enabling a phone user to report a car crash or similar emergency when stranded in an area outside of cellphone coverage. Make no mistake -- this is pretty great news for Apple, and will likely help it to sell more iPhones.

  • Do you have what it takes to reach the Yahoo Fantasy Football Championship?

    We're happy to announce the first-ever Yahoo Fantasy Football Championship, a 10-week contest culminating in an exclusive $200K Daily Fantasy Football event at MGM National Harbor resort.

  • Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Mario Gabelli is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Mario Gabelli, a Wall Street veteran who manages more than $11.7 billion in assets through GAMCO Investors, has over the years developed […]

  • Here's Why 40% of 401(k) Savers Could Lose Out on Lots of Money

    Contributing to a 401(k) plan is one of the most efficient ways to accumulate wealth for retirement. But new data reveals that many savers may not be getting the most out of their employer plans. That's because roughly 40% of 401(k) plan participants don't fully understand what fees they're paying, according to a report released Thursday by the Government Accountability Office.

  • Power Global eyes India's auto rickshaw industry with swappable battery and retrofit kit

    In India, a country that is more densely populated and has lower rates of car ownership, auto rickshaws and other two- or three-wheeled vehicles play a central role. While many auto rickshaws on Indian roads are already electric, they tend to rely on lead-acid batteries that need to be replaced every six to 11 months. Power Global, a two-year-old startup, wants to disrupt the auto rickshaw market by offering a retrofit kit for diesel-powered vehicles and swappable battery pack to transition the more common lead-acid batteries to lithium-ion.

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • Best Buy launches new attack on Amazon

    Best Buy's website will have a few surprising new products for sale as the retailer seeks to better compete with Amazon.

  • Pemex Is Buying a U.S. Refinery That Lost $360 Million This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas oil refinery that Petroleos Mexicanos is buying has racked up a rare net loss of about $360 million this year, adding to the challenges Mexico faces in seeking energy independence. Mexico’s state-owned oil giant agreed in May to buy Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s majority stake in the Deer Park refinery. The facility’s forced shutdown during the Texas freeze in mid-February led it to post the losses through July, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Deer Park ha

  • Indian rupee hits 2-1/2-month high as risk assets rally

    The Indian rupee rose to its strongest in two-and-a-half months on Monday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's comments sparked bets of a slower reduction in monetary stimulus. The dollar loitered around multi-week lows in the wake of Fed Chair Jerome Powell laying out a slower-than-expected path to rate hikes, as traders' focus shifted to U.S. jobs figures due on Friday for clues on a tapering timeline.

  • 3 Reasons Why Buffett Keeps Increasing the Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

    After slumping over 50% since the peak back in 2015, The Kroeger Co.(NYSE: KR) recently made a new all-time high. It was certainly a long way of recovery, although the 2020 decline took much shorter than for most of the market. In the wake of the latest news of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) boosting the stake in the stock, we will examine 3 possible ways why it possibly caught Warren Buffett's interest.