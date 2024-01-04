‘All options on the table’: New Year brings continued push for IB sewage crisis

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Imperial Beach remains closed because of sewage pollution from Tijuana. FOX 5 talked with Mayor Paloma Aguirre about what their approach is this new year.

Aguirre said all hands are on deck to get funding to repair and expand the San Ysidro Waste Water Treatment Plant. Aguirre also said she is not letting up the pressure on Mexico to fix their treatment plants.

“We are in a crisis and it needs to be treated as such,” said Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre.

It’s a new year, but the same resolution in Imperial Beach is to stop Tijuana’s sewage from polluting and closing Imperial Beach. Aguirre said resolving the sewage issue is her highest priority.

“All options are on the table, including seeking international relief because I will do whatever it takes to make sure that happens, anything less is unacceptable,” Aguirre said.

Imperial Beach was closed nearly all of 2023.

“You are having gastrointestinal infections by people who are not even coming close to the coast,” Aguirre said.

Aguirre said along with Mexico doing its part, the U.S. needs to give money to the International Boundary Water Commission (IBWC).

The IBWC is in charge of maintaining the San Ysidro plant. In 2020, the IBWC received $300 million to expand the San Ysidro plant, however, they needed additional funding for necessary repairs.

This is one of the main reasons Aguirre continues to plead to Congress to approve the money to the IBWC.

“And that has been a major point of frustration for me and for my community because it’s never a sure thing,” Aguirre said.

In December 2023, the San Diego Coastkeepers and Coastal Environmental Rights Foundation sent a Clean Water Act Foundation sent an Intent to Sue letter to the IBWC. The letter said it documents hundreds of violations from the IBWC that led to the overwhelming sewage in the South Bay. The letter also claims the IBWC admitted to neglecting the San Ysidro plant for decades.

“We need to make sure that funding is invested where it needs to be invested into and secured additional funding so that we can have ongoing operation and maintenance funding, so we can finally have some relief to the sewage crisis,” Aguirre explained.

Aguirre said she is planning a trip to D.C. to speak with congressional leaders about the need for funding to the IBWC. Aguirre said she wants to make sure they understand the money is not for Mexico or Imperial Beach, but to repair the plant.

