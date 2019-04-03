Options if You're Denied for a Secured Credit Card





Credit cards offer purchasing power that's convenient for day-to-day purchases or as a lifeline for unexpected emergencies. But according to a 2018 analysis by the Urban Institute, a nonprofit research organization, 27 percent of Americans have subprime credit, which means they may face rejection for credit products designed for good or excellent credit.

A secured credit card can offer access to credit if you don't have good credit. It can be a tool to build or rebuild your creditworthiness. Using a secured credit card, you may improve your credit enough to qualify for unsecured cards, which could offer better terms.

These secured products work in the same ways as a regular credit card. But the key difference is that cardholders are required to provide a security deposit to open the account. Even though secured cards can be an option for consumers with bad credit, it's possible you won't be approved.

If you're denied a secured credit card, there are still ways to improve your credit profile and potentially get access to credit. But there are caveats to keep in mind, depending on which route you go. Here's what you should know.

Reasons You Could Be Denied a Secured Credit Card

The first place creditors look when reviewing your application is your credit report. Your report outlines your past and current credit behaviors, and helps creditors examine whether you're a good candidate for a credit card. However, outside of your credit, other factors might lead to a denied application, such as:

-- Showing bad habits on existing accounts. For example, creditors can look at how you manage an existing checking account you have with them. If you have issues overdrafting the account, that could adversely affect your application.

-- Not having enough income. Income requirements vary by creditor (and are usually not publicly shared), but if you don't have enough income, creditors might question your ability to repay the debt and consider you high risk. Also, by law, if you're younger than 21, you or a co-signer must be able to demonstrate enough independent income to make regular payments before an issuer can open an account for you.

-- Starting a new job. It might not be enough to have income, but you also need to demonstrate that you have stable income. If you haven't been with your current employer long, this might play into a creditor's decision.

Although creditors have varying criteria for approving or denying a secured card, these are some areas to check if your application was turned down. But figuring out what went wrong shouldn't be a complete mystery. If you're declined for a credit card application, the lender has to provide an adverse action notice.

"That would tell you exactly why the lender decided not to open the account for you," says Rod Griffin, director of public education at credit bureau Experian. "So that would give you a good sense of what to look for -- if it's a credit reporting issue or if it's something else."

Find More Clues on Your Credit Report

Review your adverse action notice and start addressing any issues. You're entitled to a free credit report from the credit bureau the issuer used if you're denied credit based on information in your report. The adverse action notice will indicate which credit bureau's information was used to make the decision and how you can contact it for your free report.

It's a good idea to get a credit report from all three credit bureaus so you can make sure you're addressing issues with each of them. By law, you're entitled to receive a free report from each credit bureau every 12 months. Visit AnnualCreditReport.com to get free copies of your credit report from Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

Although your credit report is a crucial tool that's used to evaluate your credit background, it's not perfect. Finding errors on your report isn't necessarily common, but they can come up and affect your ability to get approved for a credit card.

One way to improve your credit quickly is by fixing errors on your credit report. Initiate a dispute immediately with each credit bureau if you spot a mistake.

"The source of the information, when you go to them, has 30 days to respond to that dispute," says Griffin. "That said, most disputes are completed and updates made within 10 to 14 business days, and quite often less than that. Frequently, disputes today are completed in two to three business days."