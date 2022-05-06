Optiscan Imaging (ASX:OIL) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Optiscan Imaging (ASX:OIL) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Optiscan Imaging's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In December 2021, Optiscan Imaging had AU$7.2m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$3.3m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.2 years as of December 2021. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Optiscan Imaging's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Although Optiscan Imaging had revenue of AU$2.6m in the last twelve months, its operating revenue was only AU$912k in that time period. We don't think that's enough operating revenue for us to understand too much from revenue growth rates, since the company is growing off a low base. So we'll focus on the cash burn, today. Its cash burn positively exploded in the last year, up 462%. With that kind of spending growth its cash runway will shorten quickly, as it simultaneously uses its cash while increasing the burn rate. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Optiscan Imaging due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Hard Would It Be For Optiscan Imaging To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Optiscan Imaging does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Optiscan Imaging's cash burn of AU$3.3m is about 3.8% of its AU$87m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About Optiscan Imaging's Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Optiscan Imaging's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 2 warning signs for Optiscan Imaging that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

