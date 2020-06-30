Optoma APAC Introduces Optoma UHD50X, First Lightning Fastest 240Hz Projector for Ultimate Home Entertainment Full Speed Ahead

SEOUL, South Korea, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma APAC is introducing Optoma UHD50X, the first projector featuring the lightning fastest 240Hz refresh rate. The latest model added to the line of Optoma No.1 4K UHD projectors* is here to wow the crowd with even more powerful features.
Optoma UHD50X, powered by the latest Texas Instrument 4K UHD DLP technology and designed with the new 8-segment colour wheel, is taking 4K projection to a brand new level. With accurate colours exceeded HDTV Rec, 709 standard and HDR & HLG support, UHD50X is to bring the extremely vivid and fluid visual performance.
In addition to the outstanding colour performance created by Optoma's cutting-edge technology, with Optoma UHD50X, the brand is to carry more display options including the new enhanced gaming mode which features 240Hz refresh rate in 1080p and super low input lag at 15.7ms, allowing incomparable gaming experience on an immersive projection up to 300 inches.
"We are extremely proud to launch Optoma UHD50X, the first Lightning Fastest 240Hz projector in Korea," announced by Gordon Wu, Head of Optoma APAC. "As the world-leading brand for 4K UHD home projectors, it is our mission to continuously deliver the most innovative products with extensive values. And we are happy to have UHD50X to join the line of our 4K projectors and set a new standard of the limit of home projector can achieve."
The new Optoma UHD50X features world's first 240Hz refresh rate for the ultra-smooth motion. With full 8.3 million on-screen pixels, it meets the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) requirements for 4K UHD and complies with the High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) compatible display standards. It is designed with the new RGBWRGBW 8 segment colour wheel, offering bright light view at 3,400 lumens with 500,000:1 contrast ratio. Equipped with HDMI 2.0, it is easy to connect UHD50X to any 4K devices such as Apple TV 4K, PS4 Pro, Xbox One X. Moreover, with vertical lens shift and a 1.3X zoom, UHD50X allows easy installation with projection up to 300 inches, delivering the ultimate 4K home entertainment experience.
The Optoma UHD50X First Lightning Fastest 240Hz Projector is available for sale now at a street price of KRW 1,990,000.
UHD50X Key Features:
- The World's First 240Hz Cinema Gaming Projector
- Superb Gaming Experience with low 15.7ms Input Lag in Enhanced Gaming Mode
- Bright Room Design with Brightness 3,400 lumens & 500,000:1 Contrast
- Immersive True 4K UHD Resolution with Perfect Pixel Alignment
- BrilliantColor & RGBWRGBW 8 Segment Color Wheel for the Truest and the Most Accurate Colors
- HDR 10 & HLG Supported for Brightest Whites, Deepest Darks, and Lifelike Colors
- Auto 3D Display with ISF Calibration Setting
- HDMI 2.0 Support for Connection to 4K Entertainment
UHD50X Specification:
|
Resolution
|
4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)
|
Brightness
|
3,400 ANSI lumens
|
Contrast
|
500,000:1
|
Lamp life (hours)
|
4,000/10,000/15,000(Bright/STD/DynamicBlack)
|
Noise level (Eco mode)
|
26 dB
|
Display Colors
|
1.07 billion
|
Weight (kg)
|
3.9 +/-0.5kg
|
Dimensions (W x D x H mm)
|
315 x 270 x115 mm (w/o feet))
315 x 270 x118 mm (w/ feet)
|
Throw ratio
|
1.21~1.59, tolerance +/-3%
|
Zoom type
|
1.3X
|
Image size (inch)
|
34.1" to 302.4"
|
Aspect ratio
|
16:9
|
Geometry correction
|
Vertical keystone +/-40 degree
Lens Shift 105%~115% (tolerance +/-5%)
|
Offset
|
105%~115% (tolerance +/-5%)
|
Speaker (W)
|
10W
|
3D
|
Yes (Full 3D)
|
Standby power
|
<0.5W
|
Uniformity
|
80%
|
Light Source
|
Lamp
|
Scan Rate
|
Horizontal : 31~135KHz
Vertical : 24~120Hz
240Hz @1080p with Enhanced Gaming Mode
|
Power supply
|
100V ~ 240V +/- 10%, AC 50-60Hz
|
Connections
|
Input
HDMI 1.4a x1
HDMI 2.0/ HDCP2.2/ MHL 2.1 x1
VGA In x1
Audio In (stereo, 3.5mm jack) x1
USB-A (for 5V PWR 1.5A/ MStar firmware upgrade) x1
USB 2.0 (for firmware upgrade) x1
RS-232C male(9-pin D-SUB) x1
Outputs
Audio Out 3.5mm x1
S/PDIF Out (2 Channel Stereo PCM) x1
12V Trigger(3.5mm jack) x1
* Optoma is the No.1 brand worldwide for 4K UHD projectors, according to PMA Research in Year 2019.
Where to Buy in Korea
Retail store: HIGHTOP AV
Phone number: 02-1544-9758
Address: 1F, Goam Building,313 Sinbanpo-ro,Jamwon-dong,Seocho-gu,Seoul
