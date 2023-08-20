Optometrist wins nation's top prize for best-designed clinic

Aug. 20—An optometrist in Norman took home a prize for this year's best-designed office from a top-tier optometry magazine.

"The Review of Optometry" issues biennial awards to clinics around the world, and this year, it awarded the 2023 Design Contest: Pleasing to the Eye from to Anna Hughes of Ideal Eyecare.

The building, 410 24th Ave SW, was built in the 1970s by James Gough, a podiatrist. When he retired, he sold the building to Steven Powell, an endodontist, who sold the building to Hughes.

"Whenever I first started remodeling it, it was during COVID, so it was hard to find a contractor," Hughes. "My partner and I just decided to start demoing what we could, so we ripped up rugs, took out cabinets, and we tried to salvage as much as we could."

She found a contractor who updated the plumbing and electrical work.

"But we came back and did all the painting," she said.

Hughes said she subscribes to "The Review of Optometry" and saw the call for the award. She told her office manager, Shelley Wilson, about the contest, who encouraged her to take pictures and submit them for the competition.

"We were all very excited, very proud of Dr. Hughes because she put a lot of work into this," Wilson said. "The remodel changed the atmosphere. We have a lot more natural lighting, and when the patients come in, they're more relaxed."

She said the office is roomier than their previous location.

Hughes' practice started in 1926 on Main Street and has been passed down through three generations of optometrists.

"Optometry is a very close knit group, so whenever someone is retiring, it's not uncommon for a new optometrist to come in and buy the practice," Hughes said. "I actually still have one patient that was an original patient of the first doctor."

She said she was at her old building, across the street, when she felt inspired to improve her office's aesthetics.

"It functioned and worked well, but it just kind of dawned on me. I thought, 'Why don't I make this look warmer, more interesting, and more artistic?'"

She improved the old building to the best she could, but when the old endodontist building became available, she decided it was time to pick up and move.

"I'm going to be here until I retire," she said. "I bought this building and saw potential."

Denise Georgiou, a patient at Ideal Eyecare, would frequent the establishment before it moved to its current location.

"I was blown away when I walked in. It was just unbelievable. It is relaxing, calming, and pleasant. I just want to live there," she said.

She was impressed with the zen-like gardens outside the building, which includes a pollinator habitat.

"I was excited when I drove up and they had a pollinator garden outside. That's so critical. It is in the news that we are losing pollinators, and she had put in a garden outside," said Georgiou. "Earlier this year, there were 8-feet-tall sunflowers. It was a spectacular sight. If she could design my home, I'd be a happy camper."

The clinic beat out competitors in Phoenix, Arizona; Newport Beach, California; and Sacramento, California.

Hughes said it was important for her to make a clinic where her patients feel relaxed.

"Not a lot of people like to go to the eye doctor. They don't like having people touch their eyes," Hughes said. "It can be kind of nervous or nerve-racking for them. And so I wanted it to feel like they were at a spa where you aren't overwhelmed by the environment."

The building, which features wood paneling on the walls, skylights, and greenery, is tucked in the woods with a creek running in the back, which can be heard after a hard rain.

"It's like going to therapy while you are getting your glasses," Georgiou said.