Optus: Telecom boss Kelly Bayer Rosmarin resigns after nationwide outage

The firm has come under fire following a nationwide network outage this month

The chief executive of Australian telecom giant Optus has resigned after a nationwide outage this month.

Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has been under pressure to quit after overseeing a tumultuous three years for the firm.

Along with the network failure which left almost half of Australia disconnected, she was at the helm during a major data breach last year.

In a statement, she said it had been "an honour to serve" but it was now appropriate for her to step down.

"Having now had time for some personal reflection, I have come to the decision that my resignation is in the best interest of Optus moving forward."

Ms Bayer Rosmarin will be replaced by chief financial officer Michael Venter while the firm searches for a replacement.

The chief executive of Optus's Singaporean parent company Singtel said the company understood her decision to resign and thanked her for her hard work during a "challenging period".

"We recognise the need for Optus to regain customer trust and confidence... Optus' priority is about setting on a path of renewal for the benefit of the community and customers," Yuen Kuan Moon said.