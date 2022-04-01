Oquawka man recognized for bear-hugging man beating police officer into submission

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ill. — An Oquawka, Illinois, man has been recognized for helping an area police officer who was struggling to arrest a suspect earlier this week.

Christopher Sipes was presented with a certificate of appreciation on from the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

On Monday, Sipes and his wife were driving home from Burlington near Carman Road when they noticed a Gulfport, Illinois, police officer attempting to arrest a man.

The man was resisting arrest, punching the officer in the face and causing the officer to slip and fall into a traffic lane. He also attempted to punch the officer several more times, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

Sipes had to slam on his brakes to avoid hitting the man, got out of his vehicle, and helped subdue the man by bear-hugging him and throwing him to the ground.

Sipes and the officer were then able to handcuff the man.

The man was identified as Diwyn Kalihah Presbery, 29, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Presbery was arrested and charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, possession of cannabis, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing identification, and driving with a suspended license.

Presbery has a preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. on April 20. His bond has been set for $75,000.

The certificate presented to Sipes reads:

"Certificate of Appreciation is presented to Christopher Sipes, in recognition of your heroism in assisting a police officer in need, we present this certificate of commendation to Christopher Sipes; a community leader and a partner of local law enforcement. Your actions were greatly appreciated. Thank you for having our '6.'"

Sipes, an Army veteran and former patrol officer with the Oquawka and Gulfport police departments, told The Hawk Eye he believes his experience in both the military and law enforcement helped him remain calm and do what needed to be done when the situation demanded it.

"I would hope I did what any person who saw someone in need would do," Sipes said.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Oquawka man recognized for helping officer during fight with suspect