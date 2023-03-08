Ora Banda Mining Limited's (ASX:OBM) market cap surged AU$36m last week, private equity firms who have a lot riding on the company were rewarded

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private equity firms in Ora Banda Mining indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 3 shareholders own 53% of the company

Insiders have bought recently

Every investor in Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private equity firms with 44% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Clearly, private equity firms benefitted the most after the company's market cap rose by AU$36m last week.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Ora Banda Mining, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ora Banda Mining?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Ora Banda Mining already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Ora Banda Mining's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Ora Banda Mining. The company's largest shareholder is TFG Asset Management L.P., with ownership of 44%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.1% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.5% by the third-largest shareholder. Luke Creagh, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Ora Banda Mining

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Ora Banda Mining Limited. Insiders own AU$21m worth of shares in the AU$164m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 20% stake in Ora Banda Mining. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 44% stake in Ora Banda Mining. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 8.5%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

