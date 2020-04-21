Oracle Achieves FedRAMP High Authorization for its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure-Government Cloud Offering

Delivers a comprehensive and authorized cloud for protecting the U.S. government's data

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To support growing customer demand, Oracle today announced that Oracle Cloud Infrastructure-Government Cloud has achieved FedRAMP High Authorization. With the highest level of FedRAMP Authorization and DISA Impact Level 5 provisional (IL5 PATO) authorizations, Oracle Cloud can provide government customers with the stringent standards of security necessary to protect the federal government's data.

Oracle is a long-standing strategic technology partner of the U.S. Government. Many state, local, and federal government customers are using Oracle to modernize their technology and meet increasing productivity goals and standards requirements. Oracle's cloud services are used by 8 of the top 10 federal agencies by budget, all 4 branches of the U.S. military, and 36 states. More than 1,000 public sector organizations globally take advantage of Oracle's industry-leading technologies and superior performance.

Oracle's Government Cloud is ideal for mission-critical workloads like financials and other back office applications, as well as newer workloads such as simulations, machine learning, and cloud native applications. Oracle's U.S. Government Cloud regions today offer Oracle Cloud services that include Compute (CPU and GPU virtual machine and bare metal), Storage (block, object, and archive storage, including new immutable object storage capabilities), Database and Exadata Cloud Services, FastConnect, Identity and Access Management, Key Management Service, and Load Balancer.

"Government customers rely on Oracle Cloud to run their most critical workloads. With FedRAMP High and Impact Level 5 authorizations, we are able to support the highest levels of security standards for unclassified workloads across local, state, and federal government, as well as the Department of Defense," said Scott Twaddle, vice president, Regulated Markets, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "In addition, with sponsorship from a U.S. government agency, Oracle is in the process of providing several classified Oracle Cloud Infrastructure regions to support the most sensitive workloads. This investment will soon bring the cost, performance, and security benefits of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to the defense and intelligence communities for our customers' workloads at all classification levels."

Along with FedRAMP High and IL5 PATO authorizations, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure-Government Cloud has achieved dozens of certifications and attestations for key security standards around the globe, including SOC, ISO, PCI, and HIPAA. These independent third-party assurance programs demonstrate Oracle's commitment to security and to meeting the needs of public sector customers.

Oracle's Gen 2 Cloud was developed with a particular focus on addressing government cloud needs with capabilities including strong encryption, in-depth auditing, and robust security controls and tools. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure-Government Cloud provides customers with a compelling array of advanced technology, including machine learning-enabled applications, integrated security tools, automated analytics, and Oracle Autonomous Database.