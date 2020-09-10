Oracle Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

Cision

- GAAP EPS up 16% year-over-year to $0.72 , non-GAAP EPS up 15% to $0.93

- Fusion ERP cloud revenue up 33%, NetSuite ERP cloud revenue up 23%

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2021 Q1 results. Total quarterly revenues were up 2% year-over-year in USD and in constant currency to $9.4 billion compared to Q1 last year. Cloud services and license support revenues were up 2% in USD and in constant currency to $6.9 billion . Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were up 9% in USD and 8% in constant currency to $886 million .

Q1 GAAP operating income was up 12% to $3.2 billion and GAAP operating margin was 34%. Non-GAAP operating income was up 9% to $4.2 billion and non-GAAP operating margin was 45%. GAAP net income was up 5% to $2.3 billion , and non-GAAP net income was up 4% to $2.9 billion . GAAP earnings per share was up 16% to $0.72 , while non-GAAP earnings per share was up 15% to $0.93 .

Short-term deferred revenues were $9.9 billion . Operating cash flow was $13.1 billion during the trailing twelve months.

"Q1 was fantastic with total revenue beating guidance by more than $150 million , and non-GAAP earnings per share beating guidance by $0.07 ," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz . "Our cloud applications businesses continued their rapid revenue growth with Fusion ERP up 33% and NetSuite ERP up 23%. We now have 7,300 Fusion ERP customers and 23,000 NetSuite ERP customers in the Oracle Cloud. Our infrastructure businesses are also growing rapidly as revenue from Zoom more than doubled from Q4 last year to Q1 in this year. I have a high level of confidence that our revenue will accelerate as we move on past COVID-19."

"I believe that the Oracle Cloud offers better Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology than any other cloud vendor," said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison . "The really good news here is that I'm not the only one who thinks that's true. Here is an approved quote from IDC."

"In the 2020 Industry CloudPath survey that IDC recently released where it surveyed 935 IaaS customers on their satisfaction with top IaaS vendors including Oracle, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, IBM, Google Cloud . . . . Oracle IaaS (OCI) received the highest satisfaction score AND the biggest year-over-year score increase of all IaaS vendors. In addition, 86% of those surveyed said they expect their spend on Oracle IaaS (OCI) to increase in the future."

The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 8, 2020 , with a payment date of October 22, 2020 .

A complete list of customers mentioned on the earnings conference call and more, which have purchased Oracle Cloud services, or went live on Oracle Cloud during the quarter will be available at www.oracle.com/customers/earnings .

Q1 Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast



Oracle will hold a conference call and webcast today to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific. A live and replay webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at http://www.oracle.com/investor . In addition, Oracle's Q1 results and financial tables are available on the Oracle Investor Relations website.

A replay of the conference call will also be available by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, Passcode: 3270019.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly-Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), visit us at www.oracle.com or contact Investor Relations at investor_us@oracle.com or (650) 506-4073.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

"Safe Harbor" Statement: Statements in this press release relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions and prospects, including statements regarding our future revenue acceleration and increased customer purchases, are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Many factors could affect our current expectations and our actual results, and could cause actual results to differ materially. We presently consider the following to be among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations: (1) The COVID-19 pandemic has affected how we and our customers are operating our respective businesses, and the duration and extent to which this will impact our future results of operations and our overall financial performance remains uncertain. (2) Our success depends upon our ability to develop new products and services, integrate acquired products and services and enhance our existing products and services. (3) Our cloud strategy, including our Oracle Cloud Software-as-a-Service and Infrastructure-as-a-Service offerings, may adversely affect our revenues and profitability. (4) We might experience significant coding, manufacturing or configuration errors in our cloud, license and hardware offerings. (5) If the security measures for our products and services are compromised and as a result, our data, our customers' data or our IT systems are accessed improperly, made unavailable, or improperly modified, our products and services may be perceived as vulnerable, our brand and reputation could be damaged, the IT services we provide to our customers could be disrupted, and customers may stop using our products and services, all of which could reduce our revenue and earnings, increase our expenses and expose us to legal claims and regulatory actions. (6) Our business practices with respect to data could give rise to operational interruption, liabilities or reputational harm as a result of governmental regulation, legal requirements or industry standards relating to privacy and data protection. (7) Economic, political and market conditions can adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition, including our revenue growth and profitability, which in turn could adversely affect our stock price. (8) If we are unable to compete effectively, the results of operations and prospects for our business could be harmed. (9) Our international sales and operations subject us to additional risks that can adversely affect our operating results. (10) Acquisitions present many risks and we may not achieve the financial and strategic goals that were contemplated at the time of a transaction. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or by contacting Oracle Corporation's Investor Relations Department at (650) 506-4073 or by clicking on SEC Filings on Oracle's Investor Relations website at http://www.oracle.com/investor . All information set forth in this press release is current as of September 10, 2020 . Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

ORACLE CORPORATION

















Q1 FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ in millions, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended August 31, % Increase % Increase (Decrease)











% of

% of (Decrease) in Constant





2020 Revenues 2019 Revenues in US $ Currency (1)

REVENUES















Cloud services and license support $ 6,947 74% $ 6,805 74% 2% 2%



Cloud license and on-premise license 886 9% 812 9% 9% 8%



Hardware 814 9% 815 9% 0% 0%



Services 720 8% 786 8% (8%) (8%)



Total revenues 9,367 100% 9,218 100% 2% 2%

OPERATING EXPENSES















Cloud services and license support 1,011 11% 982 11% 3% 3%



Hardware 246 2% 272 3% (9%) (9%)



Services 623 7% 703 8% (11%) (11%)



Sales and marketing 1,854 20% 2,018 22% (8%) (8%)



Research and development 1,589 17% 1,557 17% 2% 3%



General and administrative 295 3% 292 3% 1% 2%



Amortization of intangible assets 345 4% 414 4% (17%) (17%)



Acquisition related and other 19 0% 25 0% (23%) (22%)



Restructuring 174 2% 78 1% 123% 122%



Total operating expenses 6,156 66% 6,341 69% (3%) (3%)

OPERATING INCOME 3,211 34% 2,877 31% 12% 11%



Interest expense (614) (6%) (494) (5%) 24% 24%



Non-operating (expenses) income, net (2) 0% 99 1% 102% 99%

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,595 28% 2,482 27% 5% 4%



Provision for income taxes 344 4% 345 4% 0% (1%)

NET INCOME $ 2,251 24% $ 2,137 23% 5% 4%



















EARNINGS PER SHARE:















Basic $ 0.74

$ 0.64









Diluted $ 0.72

$ 0.63







WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:















Basic 3,041

3,317









Diluted 3,107

3,410



















































































(1) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2020, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the three months ended August 31, 2020 compared with the corresponding prior year period increased our operating income by 1 percentage point.







