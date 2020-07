Oracle Announces Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer

Industry's first fully managed cloud region brings 100% of Oracle's public cloud services, including Oracle Autonomous Database and Cloud applications, to customer datacenters

Pricing starts at only $500K per month, a small fraction of what customers would have to pay for a one-off region from other cloud providers

Customers include Nomura Research Institute (NRI) in Japan and Oman Information and Communications Technology Group

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by strong customer demand, Oracle today announced Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer, the industry's first fully-managed cloud region that brings all of Oracle's second-generation cloud services, including Autonomous Database and Oracle Cloud applications, to customer datacenters, starting at only $500K a month. Get started here.

With this offering, enterprises get the exact same complete set of modern cloud services, APIs, industry-leading SLAs, superior price-performance, and highest levels of security available from Oracle's public cloud regions in their own datacenters. This is ideal for highly regulated or security-focused businesses needing to meet demanding latency and data residency requirements, reduce operational costs, and modernize legacy applications.

Over the past few years, enterprise adoption of public clouds has gone mainstream as companies took advantage of the pay-as-you-go economics, scale, and agility of cloud computing. However, most enterprises expect to continue to run a portion of their workloads in on-premises datacenters for the foreseeable future. This has resulted in strong demand from customers for a hybrid architecture where the same services, same functionality, and easy portability of applications exists between their public and on-premises cloud environments. But until today, no solution was able to bridge the gap between cloud and on-premises environments. On-premises offerings from other cloud providers offer a very small subset of the services available in their public cloud regions. With today's announcement, Oracle is making all of its cloud services -- more than 50 services -- available on-premises so enterprises can use Oracle's cloud services wherever they need them – in the cloud or on-premises via Cloud@Customer.

"Enterprise customers have told us that they want the full experience of a public cloud on-premises, including access to all of Oracle's cloud services, to run their most important workloads," said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president of engineering, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "With Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer, enterprises get all of our second-generation cloud services, including Autonomous Database, in their datacenters. Our major competitors can't offer customers a comparable dedicated cloud region running on-premises."

Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer includes full management capabilities and access to new features and functions the moment they become available in Oracle's public cloud. It provides strong isolation of customer data, including all API operations, which remain local to customer datacenters and provide the highest levels of security. Additionally, Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer is certified to seamlessly run Oracle Cloud applications, including Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications (Cloud ERP, Cloud HCM, Cloud SCM, and Cloud CX, making it a completely integrated cloud experience on-premises. Customers only pay for services they consume using the same predictable low pricing offered in Oracle's public cloud regions.