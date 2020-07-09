Oracle Autonomous Database Now Available in Customer Datacenters

Addresses data sovereignty, security, and performance concerns that prevent some enterprise workloads from moving to the public cloud

Crédit Agricole, Entel, and Samsung SDS welcome Autonomous Database on Exadata Cloud@Customer

REDWOOD SHORES, California, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of Oracle's Exadata Cloud@Customer service over the last three years, Oracle announced the availability of Oracle Autonomous Database on Exadata Cloud@Customer. This new offering combines the latest Oracle Database with the fastest Oracle Database platform—Exadata—delivered as a cloud service in customer datacenters. It eliminates database management and capital expenditures while enabling pay-per-use and elastic consumption of database cloud resources. Now, Autonomous Database is available to run in customer data centers both as a standalone offering and as part of Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer, the industry's first on-premises cloud region, which was also announced today. Get started here.

Oracle Autonomous Database on Exadata Cloud@Customer is the simplest and fastest transition to a cloud model with typical deployments taking less than a week. Existing applications in a datacenter can simply connect and run without requiring any application changes — while data never leaves the customer's datacenter. This is ideal for enterprises that find it challenging to move their mission-critical database workloads to the public cloud due to data sovereignty and regulatory requirements, security and performance concerns, or because their on-premises applications and databases are tightly coupled.

"Exadata Cloud@Customer has been successfully deployed at hundreds of customers, including large financial services companies, telecoms, healthcare providers, insurers, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide to modernize their infrastructure and lower costs by up to 50 percent," said Juan Loaiza, executive vice president, mission-critical database technologies, Oracle. "We are now bringing Oracle Autonomous Database to customer datacenters—freeing DBAs and developers from mundane maintenance tasks and enabling them to innovate and create more business value."

Oracle Autonomous Database on Exadata Cloud@Customer enables organizations to move to an environment where everything is automated and managed by Oracle. Autonomous operations include: database provisioning, tuning, clustering, disaster protection, elastic scaling, securing and patching, which eliminates manual processes and human error while reducing costs and increasing performance, security and availability. The serverless architecture automatically scales to match changing workloads, providing true pay-per-use.

"Oracle Autonomous Database on Exadata Cloud@Customer combines the game changing capabilities of the revolutionary Exadata X8M platform with Oracle's most advanced machine-learning-powered database and its second-generation cloud control plane for a true enterprise-grade database cloud experience on-premises," said Carl Olofson, Research Vice President, Data Management Software, IDC. "Every business has a set of ISV and home grown applications that they depend on to run all aspects of their business from finance to manufacturing, HR, orders, procurement, and operations. For companies serious about running these types of critical Oracle-based applications in an on-premises enterprise database cloud, Oracle Autonomous Database on Exadata Cloud@Customer is currently the most advanced offering in the market today."