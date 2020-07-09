Oracle Awarded Framework Agreement from Government of Canada

New initiative expands cloud options for Oracle-based workloads including Oracle Database, Weblogic, Oracle E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, and Siebel

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle announced today the award of a Framework Agreement for the provision of secure cloud services to the Government of Canada. This agreement gives Oracle's Canadian federal government customers the ability to securely store, manage and process sensitive data and applications in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Focused on a "cloud-first" strategy, the Government of Canada uses cloud services as its preferred delivery option when initiating information technology investments, initiatives, strategies and projects. The access to Oracle Cloud regions in Toronto and Montreal afforded by this agreement will help support Canadian government and affiliated public sector entities in their digital transformation efforts.

Oracle Cloud is ideal for mission-critical workloads like financials and other back office applications, as well as newer workloads like simulations, machine learning, and cloud native applications. Oracle's Canadian Cloud regions today offer Oracle Cloud services that include Compute (CPU and GPU virtual machine and bare metal), Storage (block, object, and archive storage, including new immutable object storage capabilities), Oracle Database and Oracle Exadata Cloud Services, FastConnect, Identity and Access Management, Key Management Service, and Load Balancer.

"This Framework Agreement for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is a critical step in meeting the growing demands and compliance requirements of our public sector customers," said Walter Dann, Area Vice President, Oracle Public Sector. "By achieving this milestone, we are able to help the federal government and Canadian public sector tap into our second generation cloud to not just keep pace, but also stay ahead of the evolving business and technology landscape. Oracle's outstanding price-performance, Oracle Autonomous Database, machine learning and AI innovations along with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure secure by design will be key to enabling our customers' enterprise workloads in the cloud."

Oracle is pleased to work with the Government of Canada to support the evaluation of Oracle Cloud. Working with the Government of Canada, Oracle Cloud was assessed across a robust set of controls and global certifications including SOC and ISO. Oracle's support of these controls and certifications assures customers that all workloads across the government and private sector meet a high level of assurance.

Oracle Cloud was developed with a particular focus on addressing government cloud needs with capabilities including strong encryption, in-depth auditing, and robust security controls and tools. With this new agreement, the Government of Canada now has access to a compelling array of advanced technology, including machine learning-enabled applications, integrated security tools, automated analytics, and Oracle Autonomous Database.

Oracle Cloud is a second generation enterprise cloud platform that delivers powerful compute and networking performance and includes a comprehensive portfolio of infrastructure and platform cloud services. With this new agreement, the Government of Canada now has access to the only second generation Cloud built to run Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database with performance SLAs.