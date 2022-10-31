Oracle to Close Some Cerner Kansas City Offices Following Purchase
(Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. is closing some offices of health care records company Cerner in Kansas City and will move staff to a single location, following the software giant’s purchase of the firm.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Musk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi Attack
Lula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided Brazil
Tech Leads Stocks Lower as Yields Rise on Fed Week: Markets Wrap
Three Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finance Summit
Cerner will consolidate its Kansas City workforce at its Innovations campus, Misti Preston, a spokeswoman for Cerner, said in an emailed statement.
The company is “actively hiring and bringing people to the area from across Oracle’s operations,” and with nearly 2 million square feet of office space, the Innovations location offers “a large amount of room to further expand as our workforce grows in the region,” Preston said.
World Headquarters and Realization are other Cerner locations in the area. The company is a major employer in Kansas City, and had been divesting office space amid a transition to a hybrid workforce before Oracle closed its $28.3 billion deal for the company in June.
Best known for its legacy database software, Oracle purchased Cerner to make inroads into the health care industry, which has been comparatively slow to adopt cloud technology. The transaction left it with a significant amount of debt. Earlier this month, it set a new long-term goal of $65 billion in sales by 2026, fueled by growth in its cloud segment.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
When Netflix and HBO Turned on Each Other, They Forged a New Era of Television
What the Alzheimer’s Drug Breakthrough Means for Other Diseases
Student Debt Headaches Return for Millions Despite Biden Relief
One Way to Boost Profits and Reduce Inequality? Turn Workers Into Owners
Flights to Asia Are Finally Back, But Russia Airspace Bans Cause Onerous Detours
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.