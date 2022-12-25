Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) insider upped their holding by 27% earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of Oracle Corporation's (NYSE:ORCL ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Oracle

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Charles Moorman for US$1.3m worth of shares, at about US$84.57 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$80.85). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Charles Moorman was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Oracle insiders own 43% of the company, currently worth about US$93b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Oracle Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Oracle shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Oracle insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Oracle that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

