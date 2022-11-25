Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Potentially Undervalued?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Oracle’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Oracle Worth?

Great news for investors – Oracle is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $116.96, but it is currently trading at US$82.56 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Oracle’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Oracle?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Oracle. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ORCL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ORCL for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ORCL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Oracle at this point in time. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Oracle (including 2 which are significant).

If you are no longer interested in Oracle, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

