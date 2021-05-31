Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock to Invest In?

Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund”, “Ariel Appreciation Fund”, “Ariel Focus Fund”, “Ariel International Fund”, and “Ariel Global Fund” first-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 19.50% was recorded by Ariel Fund for the first quarter of 2021, 15.65% by Ariel Appreciation Fund, 16.48% by Ariel Focus Fund, 0.14% by Ariel International Fund, and 3.47% by Ariel Global Fund for the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Ariel Investments, in its Q1 2021 investor letter, mentioned Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), and shared their insights on the company. Oracle Corporation is a Austin, Texas-based computer software company that currently has a $227 billion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, ORCL delivered a 21.72% return, extending its 12-month returns to 46.44%. As of May 28, 2021, the stock closed at $78.74 per share.

Here is what Ariel Investments has to say about Oracle Corporation in its Q1 2021 investor letter:

"A temporary factor might be a downturn in the high-yield bond market driving up LBO financing costs for the decline in 2021 GAAP revenue for Oracle Corporation (ORCL) due to a change in accounting methods. In all these examples, stock prices were driven well-below our calculations of intrinsic value. We invested in each company with good outcomes. Later, we will offer instances when this strategy is not successful."

Software

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.