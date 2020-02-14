Oracle employees are protesting Larry Ellison's planned fundraiser for Trump: 'His alliance with this ignoble and destructive figure damages our company culture'

Kimberly White/Getty Images

Oracle employees are protesting founder Larry Ellison's plan to host a fundraising dinner for President Trump at his Southern California home next week.

Some employees are circulating a petition that calls on the Oracle leadership to take a stand against what they call Ellison's "damaging association with the Trump campaign."

"His alliance with this ignoble and destructive figure damages our company culture as well as our relationships with partners and customers," the petition said.

"Ellison's financial support of Donald Trump endangers the well-being of women, immigrants, communities of color, the environment, LGBTQ and trans communities, disabled people, and workers everywhere," the petition added.

Oracle could not immediately be reached for comment.

Ellison is planning the fundraising event for Trump at his estate in Rancho Mirage, California, Desert Sun reported. Oracle CEO Safra Catz is also a known Trump supporter and was part of his transition team after the 2016 elections.

That prompted the Oracle employee George Polisner to resign.

"Trump stokes fear, hatred, and violence toward people of color, Muslims, and immigrants. It is well-known that hate crimes are surging as he has provided license for this ignorance-based expression of malice," he said.

