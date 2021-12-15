Oracle expands cloud cover with data centers in Sweden, Italy

FILE PHOTO: The Oracle logo is shown on an office building in Irvine, California

STOCKHOLM/MILAN (Reuters) - Oracle said on Wednesday it has opened its first cloud region in the Nordics in Stockholm, along with one in Milan, Italy, as the pandemic increased demand for cloud computing tools from private- and public-sector organizations.

Cloud regions refer to the geographical location of data centers, allowing customers near that region to get faster access to their data.

Cloud computing companies such as Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon and Google have been setting up new data centers across Europe to cater to clients shifting from in-house digital storage and computing to leased cloud servers.

Oracle already has cloud regions in Germany, the Netherlands, France, the UK and Switzerland in Europe. Including the two new regions, it will have facilities in 36 regions worldwide, with plans to add eight more by the end of next year.

The company has already signed contracts with potential customers in Europe and is planning to open a second region in France and one in Spain.

"European organizations want to store their data in Europe or in their local country where possible," said Carla Arend, senior program director at research firm IDC.

Best known for its database software, Oracle lags its bigger rivals in the race for cornering the cloud computing market, but its total cloud revenue still rose 22% to $2.7 billion in the latest second quarter.

Earlier this year, Oracle said it will migrate the most complicated computer programs of companies to its cloud for free, in a bid to catch a new wave of potential cloud-computing clients.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm and Elvira Pollina in Milan; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Happy 100th, Bloody Mary: Paris marks cocktail's birthday

    Harry’s Bar in Paris is celebrating the 100th birthday of the Bloody Mary, the vodka-tomato juice cocktail believed to have been invented in the iconic watering hole in 1921. The centenary events this week bring a welcome respite from winter gloom and spreading worries about the omicron coronavirus variant. The bar is carefully checking COVID-19 health passes as visitors from Australia, Egypt and beyond gather to sample the famed drink at Harry's, whose patrons over the past century have included writers Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald. Franz-Arthur MacElhone, great-grandson of bar founder Harry MacElhone, recounted different legends around the reason for the drink's name.

  • Watch: ‘Awesome’ grizzly bear suspicious of trail camera

    A grizzly bear in Canada was caught on a trail camera recently casting a suspicious “side-eye” glance at the device, providing viewers with an up-close look at the animal.

  • This Cryptocurrency Could 10X by 2030

    Ethereum is dominating the decentralized finance space -- and its upcoming evolution will make it even better.

  • PlayStation 4 Jailbroken, Exploit May Work On PS5 Too

    December 13, 2021 may go down in history as the day the PlayStation 4 finally got blown wide open, as a trio of console hackers just released a new, ready-to-run kernel exploit for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro that works on firmware version 9.00 and earlier. In other words, running homebrew apps and unauthorized copies of games just became feasible for a very significant chunk of PS4 owners.

  • Bored Ape NFT accidentally sells for $3,000 instead of $300,000

    A "fat fingered" typing error seems to have cost an NFT dealer more than $250,000.

  • 4 Red Flags for Intel's Future

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might initially seem like an attractive investment for value-oriented income investors. Intel's insider sentiment has also improved since Pat Gelsinger took over as its new CEO in February. Over the past 12 months, Intel's insiders bought nearly twice as many shares as they sold. Intel's low valuation and high yield might limit its downside potential, but four red flags could also prevent it from outperforming the market.

  • China’s Oppo Touts Smartphone Photo Breakthrough With New Chip

    (Bloomberg) -- Oppo, one of three leading Chinese smartphone brands filling the void left by Huawei’s retreat, claimed a smartphone mobile photography first with a self-designed chip that delivers sharper and more faithful images.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalOppo unveile

  • You'll never have to look at ugly power cords again, thanks to this brilliant $24 Amazon find

    This genius invention has over 22,000 shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.

  • Oppo Air Glass is a modernized Google Glass for China

    Following last year's Oppo AR Glass concept, the Oppo Air Glass will become available to Chinese consumers in Q1 2022.

  • Screen Envy? Go Big & Stay Home with the Best 75-inch TVs of 2021

    When it comes to TVs, bigger is definitely better.

  • Apple's 24-inch 8-core iMac M1 falls to a new all-time low at Amazon

    If you're looking ag getting an 8-core iMac M1 model but found the $1,500 price a tad much, there's good news.

  • Coinbase and CoinMarketCap briefly display erratic cryptocurrency price action

    Crypto exchange Coinbase and crypto price tracking website CoinMarketCap both briefly showed abnormal prices for several cryptocurrencies Tuesday afternoon.

  • Robinhood Plans Crypto Expansion With New Gifting Feature

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. is working on a feature that will let users send cryptocurrency to other users as a gift, according to code discovered in a beta version of the company’s iPhone app. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe code indicates that the feature wi

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Generally speaking, organizations that hope to remain relevant need to keep pace with technology. Cutting-edge software and cloud services can drive efficiency, boost productivity, and even improve the customer experience, all of which can increase profitability.

  • GIGABYTE Intel-Powered Laptops Ready for the Biggest PC Gaming Titles of 2022

    Though this year has been pretty tame for new releases, PC gamers have a lot to look forward to in 2022. Some of the most anticipated titles slated for next year include The Callisto Protocol, Starfield, Redfall, and Hogwarts Legacy. Besides these blockbusters, there is also a huge wave of blockchain gaming looking to make …

  • Nintendo's year in review recounts your most-played Switch games of 2021

    There may be almost three weeks before the end of the year, but that’s not stopping Nintendo from getting in on the year-in-review action.

  • Apple's Mac Mini M1 hits new low of $570 on Amazon

    Amazon knocks up to $150 off Apple's Mac Mini M1 desktop computer in new sale.

  • Jefferies says the metaverse is as big an investment opportunity as the early internet

    "What did you want to own from 1989 to 2000? You wanted to own the Ciscos of the world. The same is going to be true for the metaverse," Simon Powell said.

  • Should You Buy Shiba Inu While It's Below $1?

    The cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has wowed investors with its path up the charts. Right now, Shiba Inu trades for a fraction of cent. And that means a small investment could result in considerable riches if the cryptocurrency continues to gain ground. First, let's take a look at a more important question: Could Shiba Inu actually reach $1? Today, about 549 trillion Shiba Inu coins are in circulation.

  • Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this Sherpa pullover — and it's on sale

    "I feel stinking cute in this thing!" shared one of thousands of happy shoppers.